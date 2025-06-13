Voices rise in raucous celebration
The skies shine in multi-colored exuberance
to cover our country with the gifts
of receptivity to new ideas
thousands of talented immigrants
and thriving trade
all things that created an eight decade
American Golden Age of power prosperity and influence
Now storm clouds shake the heavens
in a chorus of howls
with baked-up claims
“We have been ripped off”
The ignorant clown crows nonsense
shuts down commerce
suppresses free inquiry
slams our open gates
pushes isolation
Tear your hair
bang your head
scream for relief
Closing our openness threatens disaster
The grey gloom of madness
and chaotic cacophony rise
to wrench the fabric of our society
We need to open our arms
to welcome the world again