Voices rise in raucous celebration

The skies shine in multi-colored exuberance

to cover our country with the gifts

of receptivity to new ideas

thousands of talented immigrants

and thriving trade

all things that created an eight decade

American Golden Age of power prosperity and influence

Now storm clouds shake the heavens

in a chorus of howls

with baked-up claims

“We have been ripped off”

The ignorant clown crows nonsense

shuts down commerce

suppresses free inquiry

slams our open gates

pushes isolation

Tear your hair

bang your head

scream for relief

Closing our openness threatens disaster

The grey gloom of madness

and chaotic cacophony rise

to wrench the fabric of our society

We need to open our arms

to welcome the world again