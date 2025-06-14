Foresters Capture 5-1 Victory in Home Opener

The first home game of the season for the Santa Barbara Foresters offered a continuation of the strong start the team put together in its first four games on the road.

Four Foresters pitchers, including Aiden Keenan, Josh Hyneman, Zeke Adderley and JD Goodcase combined to shut down the Philippines Baseball Group’s offense and the Foresters exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second inning on their way to a 5-1 victory.

With the win the Foresters improve to 4-1 overall on the season. It was the first matchup between the two teams as the Filipinos are new to the California Collegiate League.

The Foresters’ offense came to life in the bottom of the second inning beginning with a leadoff single by Brenton Clark. Cole Chamberlain followed with a double off the top of the wall putting runners on second and third.

Clark scored from third on a balk and Chamberlain came around on a single by Sawyer Farr increasing the Foresters lead to 2-0. Easton Rulli and Addison Klepsch scored later in the inning to put the Foresters ahead 4-0.

The Filipinos scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Hyneman was able to limit the damage with two strikeouts to end the inning.

Zeke Adderley was back pitching at Eddie Mathews Field. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Terrence Kiel II flashed his skill on the basepaths by stealing second and third base after a single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kiel scored on a single by Clark, increasing the Foresters lead to 5-1.

A bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh gave the Foresters a scare, but Santa Barbara High alum Zeke Adderley struck out two batters to preserve the lead.

Goodcase came in and pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Foresters are back at Eddie Mathews tomorrow against the San Diego Bombers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 pm, with live radio coverage on the Foresters YouTube channel.