2025 Fiesta Ranchera Set for Next Thursday as Old Spanish Days Returns to Goleta in a Big Way

This year’s event again celebrates Goleta and our Local Rancho Period

One of the favorite Fiesta events for many – Fiesta Ranchera – will take place next Thursday (June 19) at the historic Stow House in Goleta.

Originally started with the vision of 1997 Old Spanish Days Presidente Tim Taylor to “bring Fiesta to Goleta”, Fiesta Ranchera continues with a vibrant atmosphere, great food by local restaurants, and summer-kickoff entertainment.

Tickets are available at https://oldspanishdays.ticketsauce.com/e/fiesta-ranchera-4

All working media are invited!

What:

2025 Fiesta Ranchera

Who:

The community is invited with ticket purchase

We request working members of the media to please rsvp at pr@sbfiesta.org

Where: The historic Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta

This is an Official Old Spanish Days Fiesta Event!

Join us for a festive evening at the beautiful Stow House gardens as guests sample appetizers, wine, and beer from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries. Enjoy performances by the 2025 Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Plascencia, and later dance the night away, under the stars, with Area 51.

Benefiting Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society

No tickets will be sold at the door, 21 and older only.

Fiesta 2025 runs July 30-August 3 this year.

Events and celebrations can be found at sbfiesta.org (http://sbfiesta.org/).



About the Venue:

Rancho La Patera refers to the large 19th-century ranch in the Goleta Valley, and its historic centerpiece is the Stow House, built around 1872–1873 by Sherman P. Stow. It served as the headquarters of Rancho La Patera and remains known today as the Stow House museum and event venue .

• The property was part of a more than‑1,000‑acre tract purchased in 1871 and later turned into a productive farm, particularly for lemons, nuts, and other orchards.

• The Stow House is now preserved by the Goleta Valley Historical Society and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places .