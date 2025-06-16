Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Highlights 75 Years of Supporting Local Cancer Patients in their Special Edition 2024 Annual Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the leading fundraising and grant-making institution in Santa Barbara County dedicated to cancer care, has published its 2024 Annual Report. This year’s report commemorates the Foundation’s 75th Anniversary and highlights its history, partnerships, and financial contributions. The report is available online at http://www.cfsb.org/about-us/publications.

In 2024, the Foundation provided $3.5 million to support programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, including oncology nutrition, genetic counseling, and patient navigation. The Foundation provided an additional $203,000 to assist community programs and services, all of which aim to provide resources for individuals navigating cancer. The report features testimonials from patients who benefited from these programs, illustrating the tangible impact of donor generosity.

2024 Community Grantees include:

– Pediatric research at Cottage Health

– Cold cap trial program with UCLA Health

A significant milestone of 2024 was the Foundation’s 75th Anniversary celebration, marked by a sold-out lecture featuring Nobel Laureate Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the Granada Theatre. Co-hosted with UCSB Arts & Lectures, this event underscored the Foundation’s decades-long commitment to advancing cancer care for the Santa Barbara community.

“As we enter our next quarter-century, we look forward to broadening our support not only for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center but also for other local cancer organizations that assist patients throughout their cancer journey,” shared Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation.

The Cancer Foundation invites the community to join its mission to provide superior cancer care for all Santa Barbara County residents. Explore the 2024 Annual Report at http://www.cfsb.org. To learn more or to participate in a behind-the-scenes tour, contact info@cfsb.org.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the leading provider of cancer care on the central coast. The Foundation strives to ensure that Ridley-Tree Cancer Center physicians and staff have the necessary means to positively impact patients on a daily basis while also providing funding to local organizations that offer additional services and care to patients. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at http://www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.