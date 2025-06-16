Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/pistachiocream-06-25/index.html

Key Points:

Four people in two states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to pistachio cream. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Do not eat, sell, or serve Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of October 19, 2026.

Emek-brand pistachio cream is a shelf-stable nut butter cream sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations nationwide.

FDA is working to determine if this lot is in distribution or if other lots or products are affected.

What You Should Do:

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms after eating pistachio cream.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell, serve, or distribute Emek-brand pistachio cream with the production code and date below: Use-by date of October 19, 2026 Production code (PNO): 241019

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the pistachio cream.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning recommendations when cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

If you are a member of the media, please fill out this Request for Comment form to submit your media inquiry to CDC.