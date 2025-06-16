Dos Pueblos High School Wins 2025 WaterWise High School Video Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 26th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 29 students from three schools throughout the county submitted 10 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “Get Rooted in Local Beauty: Replace your water-thirsty lawns with native plants”. While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the student winners as follows:

First Place: “Break Up for Local Beauty” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

First Place Spanish: “Break Up with Non-native Plants” by Dos Pueblos will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by La Buena 105.1FM.

Second Place: “Save, Save Water: Make Your Garden Sustainable” by Santa Ynez Union Valley High School will receive $500. Students will win a $250 prize provided by Geosyntec Consultants.

Third Place: “Save Water, Grow Native” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $300. Students will win a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.

People’s Choice Award: “A Thirsty World” by Dos Pueblos High School (145 likes on YouTube). The school will receive $500 and the students will win a $500 gift card provided by Dudek.

We thank our community sponsors for their generous support! View all student video submissions and learn more about our sponsors by visiting our High School Video Contest webpage on Waterwisesb.org.