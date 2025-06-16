Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Local doctor and wellness expert Dr. James Kwako hosts free community events every month to help build resilience and vitality within Santa Barbara.

Every third Saturday of the month you can visit Dr. Kwako’s office to gain wellness from a variety of practitioners. These free events aim at building community and sharing the wisdom of health practitioners and professionals, representing physicians, nurses, psychologists, chiropractors, body workers and other healers.

This Saturday June 21, 10-11:30am you can join local author, Yoga Therapist and wellness expert Taran Collis for Building Resilience and Vitality. “This special summer offering at Dr. Kwako’s, offers ways to not only cultivate support for your own healing and transformation, but also ways you can help build resiliency for your family and community” Taran explains.

This Saturday’s Solstice day presentation, Taran will teach techniques to help the body regulate the nervous system and reduce stress. “This is an opportunity to honor the wisdom of your body and heart when overwhelmed, anxious or feeling hopeless in these times” Taran describes. “These simple yet practical stress management tools, are for your self-care toolkit, and are easy to learn and easy to share with friends and family”.

Pocket Practices you will learn on Saturday include: The Finger Holds to Manage Emotions, Switching Exercise, breath awareness to reduce stress, Functional Breathing, and guided relaxation. Ayurvedic refreshments will be provided. For more information on this event visit:: tarancollis.com or contact Dr. Kwako’s office M-F at 805-565-3959. Registration is recommended for this free event at tarancollis@gmail.com or visit: jameskwakomd.com

James Kwako MD’s vision is to increase the awareness of health and healing by the research and application of scientific integrative medicine and the subtle energies of body, heart, mind and spirit. You can also find Dr. Kwako through Santa Barbara City College Adult Education Program, the Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL). Dr. Kwako continues to offer several classes on a variety of health and healing related topics for CLL. To join his newsletter and inquire about his practice contact: Phone: (805) 565-3959 or website: jameskwakomd.com/ location: 3015 state street suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93105