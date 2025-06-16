ForestWatch Launches Bowl to be Wild – A Summer Lawn Bowling Tournament and Fundraiser on August 17, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Los Padres ForestWatch’s Bowl to Be Wild event will be held at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at 1216 De La Vina Street on August 17, 2025, from 1-4 pm. The lawn bowling tournament provides the centerpiece to an all-around summer fun day and fundraiser. Teams will compete for two grand prizes. One will be awarded to the team who wins the tournament and the other to the team who raises the most money in support of ForestWatch’s work protecting public lands and wildlife along California’s Central Coast.

Guests may participate in any number of ways including sponsoring the tournament or a team, forming a team, or as spectators. All guests will have the opportunity to learn how to lawn bowl with coaches and guides from the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club on hand to lead the games. Open play areas and free play areas will be available to those who wish to play but are not part of the tournament. Other summer fun exhibits and activities, such as a raffle, bake sale, kid-friendly entertainment, food, beer and wine bar, Los Padres Forestwatch store and more are planned to keep our guests engaged in between bowling games on the greens.

Anyone can form a team (4 players, any age, no experience necessary) and teams who are eliminated from the tournament can still continue to play. For Teams (and others) who wish to compete for the grand prize for fundraising on behalf of ForestWatch, they will be provided a customized fundraising page to send to family and friends to help them cross the finish line.

Proceeds from the event benefit Los Padres ForestWatch, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to protect wildlife, wilderness, water, and sustainable access throughout the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument through education, advocacy, and when necessary, legal action for the benefit of our communities, climate, and future generations. To learn more about their work visit forestwatch.org

Tickets for Bowl to Be Wild start at $40 for spectators (which includes food and fun) or $500 for a team to compete in the tournament. Sponsorships and group tickets are also available at various levels.

Sign-ups at forestwatch.org/bowl contact Krista at krista@forestwatch.org or 805-770-8696.