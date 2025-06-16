Lawrence J. Conlan Selected to National Trial Lawyers’ Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyers in California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (June 16, 2025)—The National Trial Lawyers has selected Lawrence Conlan, partner at Santa Barbara’s Cappello & Noël LLP, as a member of the Civil Plaintiff Top 100 Trial Lawyers in California. Selection is based on a multi-phase objective and uniformly applied process, which includes peer nominations as well as third-party research. Only 100 trial lawyers are selected in each state.

Conlan represents clients in matters including insurance bad faith, lender liability, partnership and commercial disputes, legal malpractice, business torts, investment scams, civil rights violations and financial elder abuse.

In 2024, Conlan won a jury verdict for insurance bad faith that was among the top 100 verdicts nationwide. He is licensed and practices in California and New York, and has litigated actions in Nevada, Idaho, New Hampshire, and the Cayman Islands.

Conlan is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell (the highest possible) and a recipient of the 2024 Best of Bar, Nationwide and California Top 100 Verdicts.