Local Historian Betsy J. Green to Present “The Great Santa Barbara Earthquake – The Survivors Speak” at Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Event

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its free monthly meeting on Saturday, June 21, featuring local historian and author Betsy J. Green, who will present “The Great Santa Barbara Earthquake – The Survivors Speak.” The meeting runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. The program will also be available via Zoom with advance registration at SBGen.org.

On June 29, 1925, a powerful earthquake struck Santa Barbara at 6:42 a.m., shaking residents from their beds and toppling buildings across the city. Green’s presentation brings the disaster vividly to life through first-hand accounts from survivors – hotel guests staggering through debris, families rushing outside in panic, and downtown residents dodging falling bricks. Amid the chaos, the community came together. Over cups of strong coffee and makeshift breakfasts at De la Guerra Plaza and Alameda Park, neighbors began imagining a rebuilt Santa Barbara that would become the envy of cities across the country.

About the Speaker

Betsy J. Green is a noted local historian and author of Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1914–1919, 1924, among other titles chronicling the city’s past. She has shared her research with numerous local audiences, including the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Maritime Museum, Yacht Club, and Rotary clubs. Betsy is also a long-time member of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Copies of her book Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1925 will be available for purchase at the event.

About the Event

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by Betsy’s presentation at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. To attend virtually, please register at SBGen.org.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit SBGen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.