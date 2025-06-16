Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Elisa Mora, 1st Place Winner in 1st-3rd Grade Category

Sebastian Serrano, 1st Place Winner in 4th-6th Grade Category

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD held the 11th Annual Youth Art Poster Contest this spring for Grades 1 through 6 with a theme of “Buses in Space.” This year’s contest saw a record 180 entries which were voted on by MTD employees. This year MTD teamed up with MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, and not only will the winning works of art will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year, they will be included in a summertime art exhibit at MOXI, along with 18 other selected entries. The exhibit is set to open at the beginning of July.

Participating sites included several South Coast afterschool programs, schools, and libraries. Entries came from the Eastside, Central, Montecito, & Carpinteria Libraries, City of Santa Barbara RAP Program, the Carpinteria & Greater Santa Barbara Girls, Inc., Carpinteria, Westside, & Goleta Boys & Girls Clubs, and Santa Barbara Community Academy.

1st-3rd Grade Winners

1st Place: Elisa Mora, 2nd Grade, Aliso Elementary

2nd Place: Keren Fuentes, Camila Estrada, & Emily Castillo, 3rd Grade, Aliso Elementary

3rd Place: Gabriela Munoz-Vargas, 2nd Grade, Santa Barbara Community Academy

Honorable Mention: Avalon Penniman, 2nd Grade, Washington Elementary

4th-6th Grade Winners

1st Place: Sebastian Serrano, 6th Grade, Peabody Charter School

2nd Place: Camilla Gonzalez, 6th Grade, Monte Vista Elementary

3rd Place: Kevin Carlos Mendoza, 6th Grade, Adams Elementary

Honorable Mention Nick Price, 4th Grade & Evan Reed, 5th Grade, Adams Elementary

High-resolution images of the artwork and other winners are available upon request.