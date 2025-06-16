Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

As part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the community from wildfire risks, local officials remind residents that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) may be necessary during extreme weather conditions. These proactive shutoffs help prevent wildfire ignition by de-energizing power lines in high-risk areas, but they can temporarily impact homes, businesses, and essential services.

A PSPS warning is in effect beginning today, June 16 at noon through June 18 at midnight for the northeast area of Goleta. To check if you are in this area, go to SCE at http://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status and put in your address. For the latest information from ReadySBC click here.

Southern California Edison has established a Community Resource Center in Goleta at the Residence Inn (6350 Hollister Avenue) to support those impacted by potential PSPS. This site provides a safe location to recharge electric devices and access PSPS event information. Other resources and services such as water, snacks, accessible restrooms, and Wi-Fi may be available, dependent on the facility. No overnight service is provided.

To stay informed and prepared, residents are encouraged to sign up and check your contact information for PSPS alerts from Southern California Edison and emergency notifications via ReadySBC.orgReceiving timely updates allows individuals and families to plan ahead, take necessary precautions, and minimize disruptions to daily life.

Steps to stay prepared:

Residents can access detailed PSPS information and assistance through the following resources:

