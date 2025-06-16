Salute Summer At Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm In Lompoc, California In Santa Barbara County To Celebrate 2st Annual Lavender Festival On July 12, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – Just in Time For Summer, Explore Lompoc is inviting travelers from near and far to celebrate the season with a sojourn to Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm for its 2nd Annual Lavender Festival, July 12, 2025, Noon to 5 PM in the bucolic Santa Rita Hills in Lompoc, California located in Santa Barbara County. The event cost $12.00 pre-sale per person or $20.00 at the door. http://www.ExporeLompoc.com

Visitors immerse themselves in a sea of purple to enjoy a new series of lavender inspired events, beginning in July 2025 and continuing through Labor Day weekend. See the July 12, 2025 event here: https://explorelompoc.com/event/2nd-annual-lavender-festival/ and http:http://www.santaritahillslavender.com or https://www.goldenstateapothecary.com/lavender-festival

In celebration of this year’s bloom, Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm has planned a Lavender Festival when the lavender is at its peak! Come and join the Farm as they open the field with a local artisan market featuring handmade gemstone jewelry, custom hats, local raw honey straight from the honeycomb, handmade pottery, clothing & crossbody purses. For the children pony rides and face painting. Along with local food vendors preparing pizza, BBQ, tacos, salads, hand-dipped ice cream, baked goods, lavender lemonade and other delicacies. Live music will be provided by Luke Metzler on the acoustic guitar. The Farm will also have a lavender distillation demonstration with Lucas Neumann, Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm’s on-site distiller. Be sure to sign up for one of the Farm’s Lavender Wreath Making classes scheduled throughout the day to create a personalized lavender wreath using flowers from the field! Base ticket includes one 10″ wreath frame with all materials and instruction.

Parking will be available offsite at Santa Ynez Valley Marriott and La Purisima Golf Course (with shuttle to farm). Visitors are asked to wear closed toed shoes and be aware that the Farm’s lavender also attracts bees, so prepare accordingly.

ABOUT SANTA RITA HILLS LAVENDER FARM:

Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm is nestled on 8.5 acres and boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean from the Farm. The Farm is a labor of love created by mother/son team Denise and Lucas Neumann, and was

established in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The Farm grows 3000+ lavender plants and produces 20,000 bundles of 5 gallon essential lavender oil and boasts more than 2 acres of agriculture produce

along with California native plants, seasonal specialty cut flowers and produce using regenerative farming practices. Denise used her experiences as an assistant market manager of the Beverly Hills Farmers

Market, and her credentials as a Master Gardener to bring back blooms to create a 1/4 acre of seasonal cut flowers! The lush lavender fields are surrounded by pomegranate, crab apples, blackberries, squash,

herbs and seasonal vegetables. Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm is open from 10 AM to 5 PM daily, except Tuesdays with hours subject to change, and is located at 1900 Tularosa Road in Lompoc California.

For more information about Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm in Lompoc’s new Summer events in July, 2024, visit https://explorelompoc.com/event/2nd-annual-lavender-festival/

http://www.santaritahillslavender.com or https://www.goldenstateapothecary.com/ or contact Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm at 805-395-6568.

ABOUT LOMPOC:

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own. Its valley setting, surrounded by

spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road,and explore what’s around the bend.Lompoc is a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding,

and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach. It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Air

Force Base, where rockets are launched throughout the year by such entities as NASA, SpaceX, and ULA, to name a few. Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley,

and other things to see and do, visit: http://www.explorelompoc.com.