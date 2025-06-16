SBCC to Begin Construction on Physical Education Replacement Building

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 13, 2025 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is pleased to announce the commencement of construction on the highly anticipated Physical Education Replacement Building Project, beginning Monday, June 16, 2025. This significant milestone marks the start of the (soft) demolition, abatement, and general construction mobilization efforts on campus.



To ensure safety and visibility, fencing will be installed around the construction zone, showcasing architectural renderings of the new facility along with a QR code directing viewers to the official project website: sbcc.edu/measure-p/physical-education-building-replacement.



This transformative project is made possible by the overwhelming support for the Measure P Bond Extension, which was approved by South Santa Barbara County voters with an impressive 66% majority. Measure P is providing the critical funding necessary for SBCC to modernize and upgrade its educational infrastructure, ensuring facilities meet the evolving needs of students and the community.



As part of Measure P oversight, the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) held its second meeting on June 3, 2025, where they welcomed a new student representative: Sam Gustafson, the incoming Associated Student Government (ASG) President. Gustafson replaces Marco Bonometti, who has been elected as the new SBCC Student Trustee and will now serve on the SBCC Board of Trustees.



During the June 3 meeting, the CBOC:

This Watch the June 3, 2025, Measure P Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meeting here.



“SBCC expresses its gratitude to the Santa Barbara community for its continued trust and investment in the future of public education,” said Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas Ph.D. “The Physical Education Replacement Project is a testament to the college’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that support student success, health, and well-being.”



For more information and to view the project renderings, please visit:

https://sbcc.edu/measure-p/physical-education-building-replacement/

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).