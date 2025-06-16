Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Three fifteen-year-old violinists from the Santa Barbara County – Allison Feinberg, Jane Smylie and Claire Woodruff, will be taking part in an intercultural string orchestra program in Shandong, China for two weeks in July. Allison, Jane and Claire, all members of ‘Santa Barbara Strings’, a string orchestra and chamber music program led by Solvang resident and violinist, Mary Beth Woodruff, were selected for the fully-funded orchestra immersion experience after a highly competitive audition process. The program, housed at Shandong University, is run by the Cyrus Tang Foundation. Inherent in the Tang Foundation’s mission is its desire to connect Chinese and American youth through the universal language of music. The string orchestra will be comprised of half students from the USA and half from China. In addition to intensive daily rehearsals, the high school students from both countries will explore and participate in activities throughout the Shandong Province. “I am very excited to explore the string orchestra repertoire with Chinese students who love music as I do and to also be able to experience adventures such as a traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Race with them!”, says Allison Feinberg. Claire Woodruff says, “I can’t wait to know what life is like for a high school string player, just like me, all the way across the planet. I’d also be lying if I didn’t say how excited I am for the Dim Sum dumplings and noodles!” There will be concerts in the Shandong Province at the culmination of the program featuring works of Grieg, Bartok, Coldplay, a work entitled ‘Shanghai Tan’, and music from ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’.