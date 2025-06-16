Veggie Rescue Welcomes Minerva Ringland to Board of Directors and David Roberts as Program Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Ynez, CA – Veggie Rescue, a Santa Barbara County nonprofit dedicated to rescuing surplus food and donating it to nonprofits serving people facing hunger, is pleased to announce two exciting additions to its team. Minerva (Minnie) Ringland has joined the organization’s board of directors, and David Roberts has been appointed as Veggie Rescue’s first-ever Program Director.

Minnie Ringland serves as Manager of Climate & Insights at ReFED, a national nonprofit committed to advancing solutions to food waste. In her role, she leads efforts to understand and communicate the environmental impacts of food waste, supports data-driven decision-making, and empowers businesses and communities to reduce waste across the food system. A lifelong member of the “Clean Plate Club,” Minnie’s passion for sustainable food systems began in college, where she led student efforts to tackle food waste and nutrition issues. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 2019 to attend the Bren School at UCSB, Minnie has continued to combine her environmental expertise with her love for community-driven impact.

David Roberts brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience to his new role as Program Director. His career spans youth development, philanthropy, and program innovation across Minnesota, Washington, and California. Known for his thoughtful and strategic approach, David has led mission-focused initiatives that strengthen communities and foster meaningful partnerships. In his new role at Veggie Rescue, he will oversee program expansion and operations, helping to increase the volume of healthy food delivered to local nonprofits serving children, seniors, unhoused individuals, and families in need.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Minnie and David to the Veggie Rescue team,” said Eryn Shugart, Executive Director. “Minnie brings deep knowledge of food systems and environmental impact, while David offers the leadership and program expertise needed to help scale our efforts. Together, they will help move our mission forward at a critical time for food insecurity in Santa Barbara County.”

Founded in 2010, Veggie Rescue has delivered over 4 million pounds of healthy, surplus food to more than 45 nonprofit partners across Santa Barbara County. By rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste, Veggie Rescue addresses both hunger and environmental sustainability—ensuring that fresh food feeds people, not landfills.