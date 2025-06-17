History is kind to fools and cruel to tyrants — but occasionally, it gifts us someone who is both.

Nero came to power not as a leader but as a spectacle. He fancied himself a genius, an artist, a savior of Rome. In truth, he was a petty showman with a crown. He mocked the Senate, stacked the courts with lackeys, and turned every civic ritual into a performance of self-praise. Laws were optional.

When Rome burned, Nero fiddled — or more likely, lied. He blamed others, cast himself as the victim, and used the ashes to build monuments to himself. He silenced critics, smeared dissenters, and swore that only he could fix the mess he made. And through it all, he insisted on his greatness.

He didn’t govern. He dominated. He didn’t unite. He divided. And when finally forced to face the consequences, he wept not for Rome, but for the end of his own spotlight: “What an artist dies in me.”

Nero was not an aberration. He was a warning — of what happens when a republic mistakes noise for strength, narcissism for vision, and loyalty for law. We should remember him not as a misunderstood eccentric, but as a mirror held up to every democracy teetering on the edge of spectacle and ruin.