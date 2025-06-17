Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Bank of America has named Jacky Holler as Market Executive for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Holler will work closely with the bank’s local market leaders across its eight lines of business and market president Midge Campbell-Thomas on strategies to best serve local households, businesses, and communities. She will also help lead employee engagement for the company’s nearly 2,600 local teammates, and oversee community partnerships, sponsorships and philanthropic giving.

A Woodland Hills resident, Holler has been with the company since 2011 and brings more than 30 years of financial industry experience to the role. She earned her master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and her bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCLA. Very active in the community, Holler has served on board committees with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center (TOPAC), where she is also a Volunteer Ambassador at TOPAC, and volunteers with the local nonprofits Girl Scouts of the Central Coast, Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County, Many Mansions and local food banks.

“Jacky brings a tremendous track record of impact and service to our clients, colleagues and communities, and I look forward to working alongside her to help make financial lives better across the region,” said Midge Campbell-Thomas, Bank of America president for Ventura-Santa Barbara.

About BofA in Ventura/Santa Barbara

Bank of America has served Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than 100 years. Today, across the two counties, Bank of America has more than 30 financial centers, Merrill and Private Bank offices; $485 million extended to local small, mid-size and commercial companies; holds $7.4 billion in consumer deposits; and its employees have volunteered 220,000 hours to local causes over the past five years.