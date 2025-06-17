We either have a border, or we do not. We either have laws and follow them, or we do not. We either have safe cities, or we do not.

What we happened in Los Angeles was unbelievable, dangerous, and a disgrace. It was lawlessness, plain and simple. Why are we allowing riots carried out by illegals, communists and professional disruptors? And why are we allowing ICE agents to be attacked and slandered?

They are doing their job, which is to protect America. And where are the mayor of L.A. and the governor of California? Why did they not act sooner and stronger? No wonder President Trump deployed the National Guard.

As a nation, we better get our act together. Otherwise similar riots will spread throughout America. It is time for extreme actions and words to stop. It is time for both parties and President Trump to work together.

Praying for America.