SOLVANG, CA – June 16, 2025 – The City of Solvang invites residents, business owners, and design enthusiasts to help define the City’s next era of architectural and visual character. An update the Sign Ordinance and creation of a design handbook is underway, and your voice can shape how Solvang looks and feels for years to come.

The community is encouraged to attend one or more of the three upcoming Design Review Committee (DRC) meetings on June 18, July 17, and August 14. These working sessions will inform final proposals going to the Planning Commission and City Council later this year. This effort supports the City Council’s 2024–2026 strategic goals to modernize outdated codes, improve clarity, and preserve the character that defines Solvang.

Highlights of the update include:

Establishing clear, objective design standards for signage and building aesthetics

Preserving Solvang’s Danish heritage with a historic color palette

Making it easier to invest in and enhance the built environment

Aligning with legal requirements and streamlining approval timelines

“Solvang’s architecture and public spaces are more than a backdrop—they’re part of our identity and brand,” said Mayor David Brown. “These updates ensure we maintain that identity while embracing thoughtful growth and creative expression.”

What’s Changing?

Design Handbook

New historic color palette based on authentic Danish tones

Provide graphics, pictures, and other materials to help property owners and designers interpret newly adopted objective design standards



Sign Ordinance

Content-neutral, updated regulations for all sign types

Faster approvals for compliant signs through a new administrative permit process

Prohibited sign types clarified to protect Solvang’s look and pedestrian safety

Get Involved

Mark your calendar for these upcoming DRC meetings.

June 18 DRC Meeting – Overview and color palette discussion

July 17 DRC Meeting – Review of draft updates

August 14 DRC Meeting – Additional input before Planning Commission and Council consideration

Meeting materials will be posted at https://tinyurl.com/SolvangDRC

For more information or to submit comments, please contact:

Rafael Castillo, AICP, Planning and Building Manager

(805) 688-5575 | planning@cityofsolvang.com