Santa Barbara Humane is excited to announce that its popular Basic Manners dog training classes are now being offered outdoors at Bob Orach Park in Santa Maria. This expansion brings accessible, positive-reinforcement dog training into the heart of the community, helping families and their dogs build stronger, more successful relationships.

The six-week Basic Manners class is designed for dogs aged four months and older and covers essential skills such as sit, stay, loose-leash walking, and polite greetings. Using proven, humane methods, the class helps set up both dogs and their people for a lifetime of good behavior and clear communication.

“We are so excited to bring this important service directly into the Santa Maria community,” said Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns.

“Offering classes outdoors at Bob Orach Park makes it even easier for Santa Maria Valley pet owners to access effective, affordable training in a welcoming environment.”

Classes at Bob Orach Park are led by Santa Barbara Humane’s certified trainers and offer a convenient, local option for families looking to build foundational skills with their dogs. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Additional training opportunities are available at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Training Center, located at 1517 Stowell Center Plaza, Suite B. Classes include Puppy Class, Basic Manners (taught in both English and Spanish), Shy Dog, and Reactive Rover, providing support for dogs at every age, stage, and personality.

To learn more or sign up for a class, visit sbhumane.org/training.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.