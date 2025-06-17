SBCAN Celebrates Six Individuals and Organizations During Its Inspiring Leadership Awards and Fundraiser on Sunday, June 22 in Solvang

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Action Network invites members of the public to join with them to recognize the dedication and achievements of six individuals during its Inspiring Leadership Awards and Fundraiser at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque, 420 Alisal Road, in Solvang.

The honorees are Eder Gaona-Macedo; Gail Marshall; Voces Sin Fronteras; Santa Barbara Tenants Union; Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; and Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.

“These individuals and members of the organizations have made significant progress on social, environmental and economic justice, as well as advancing affordable housing and tenants’ rights,” said SBCAN Co-Executive Director Jeanne Sparks. “We are fortunate to have these activists and organizations in our community. Their work makes a significant difference for so many everyday.”

Eder Gaona-Macedo is the Executive Director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, a social justice foundation supporting grassroots organizations that advance progressive change in Santa Barbara County. He brings over a decade of experience advancing social justice through grassroots advocacy, nonprofit leadership and public policy.

Eder previously served as Senior Officer of Community-Engaged Research at the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center; as the former Executive Director of Future Leaders of America; and co-founded the 805UndocuFund.

Voces Sin Fronteras is a grassroots group of young Latinx residents in Lompoc, which organizes rallies, protests, and community actions to mobilize support and bring attention to immigrant struggles. They provide critical resources and advocacy to support immigrant families and work to influence local policies that protect and empower the community.

VSF went to many Lompoc City Council meetings asking for the city to protect immigrants and become an inclusive city. The Council passed a resolution for Lompoc to become an Inclusive City by a vote of 5-0.

Gail Marshall served as the 3rd District county supervisor for eight years, promotingagricultural preservation and long-range planning, as well as tenants’ rights and the needs of older adults, families and children.

After retiring from the board, Gail partnered with her daughter and friends to start the SantaBarbara Women’s Literary Festival. She joined with fellow activists birthing the Santa YnezValley Alliance. She serves on the board of Get Oil Out! Most recently, Gail, with other elders, brought the Gray Panthers back to Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is a public agency dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families in need. Serving communities from Carpinteria to Guadalupe to New Cuyama, the Authority develops and manages housing programs that promote stability, self-sufficiency, and opportunity for all.

Its mission is rooted in the belief that housing is a foundation for thriving communities. Through partnerships with local governments, service providers, and community members, it works to expand access to quality housing and address the root causes of homelessness and housing insecurity across the county.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a public agency dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing and supportive services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Established as an autonomous entity, the Authority operates independent of city government with its own commission overseeing policy, budgeting, and operations.

It manages a diverse portfolio of rental properties throughout Santa Barbara, including developments like El Carrillo, Artisan Court, and Bradley Studios. These properties serve various populations, including seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness. Additionally, it administers the federal Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program, enabling eligible residents to secure housing in the private market with rental assistance.

The Santa Barbara Tenants Union is a base-building, membership-funded, and tenant-led union by and for tenants living in Santa Barbara.

SBTU focuses on creating social change and building tenant power, not simply providing charity or direct service. The Union aims to grow a mass active membership – and help cultivate a movement, not just a moment – so that eventually “housing is a human right” is a reality and not just a catchy phrase.

Most recently, a coalition that SBTU was at the heart of suceeded in gaining landmark tenant protections in municipalities throughout the county against the toxic business practice of “renovictions” and defended the homes of dozens of families.

For more information, visit https://sbcan.org or email event@sbcan.org.