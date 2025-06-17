SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1.1 Million in Scholarships to SBCC Students for 2025–2026 Academic Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The SBCC Foundation awarded $1,187,618 in scholarships to more than 900 SBCC students for the 2025–2026 academic year. This is a remarkable increase from the previous year.

“We are thrilled with the number of scholarships awarded this year,” said Bobbi Abram, CEO of the SBCC Foundation. “We know what an important role this support plays in student success. In addition to helping financially, scholarships send a strong message of support and encouragement that often provides just the boost a student needs to keep going, especially when facing challenges. We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and are grateful to the generous donors who are investing in students and our community.”

The President’s Scholarship and the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship were among those awarded. The two scholarships, each a $10,000 multi-year award, are the top prizes available through the Foundation.

Kaylee Bosetti is this year’s recipient of the President’s Scholarship, which is endowed through the estates of Janet and Eugene Aiches and through the Luria/Budgor Family Foundation. The scholarship recognizes an outstanding student who has demonstrated service to others, academic and personal achievement, leadership, resilience in the face of hardship, and potential for future success.

“This scholarship brings hope and brightness to my life,” Kaylee said. “It will ease the financial burden of tuition, housing, and supplies, allowing me to focus on my studies rather than how I will afford them. It has also provided me with great confidence. I feel reassured about having pursued my education, despite my hearing impairment, which I was born with. I have pushed through negativity, bullies, and insecurities about my disability to become a successful collegiate student athlete, a biology major, a future UCLA Bruin, and the recipient of this prestigious scholarship.” Kaylee is looking forward to transferring to UCLA this fall to study biology.

Brady Ward is this year’s recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship. The award, supported by Carrie Towbes and Kandy Luria-Budgor (through the Luria/Budgor Family Foundation), recognizes a standout student in a STEM discipline (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics). Brady is transferring to UCLA this fall to study biology, and is strongly considering medical school.

“Thanks to the financial support and affirmation from this scholarship through the SBCC Foundation, I’m now more determined than ever to dedicate my best efforts to what lies ahead,” Brady said. “Having previously considered my career choices based on affordability, this award gives me the confidence to pursue my dreams of attending graduate school.”

The SBCC Foundation congratulates all of the scholarship recipients, and thanks the generous supporters who make these scholarship opportunities possible.

About the SBCC Foundation

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation provides approximately $5 million annually for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and more. For nearly 50 years, the resources raised and managed by the SBCC Foundation have supported SBCC students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

In 2016, the Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years. To date, more than 8,000 students have participated. By removing financial barriers, the SBCC Promise ensures that SBCC’s life-changing educational programs are fully accessible to all local students.

