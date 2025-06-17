USPS Hiring Automotive Technicians in Santa Barbara & Surrounding Areas

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting several free hiring events to help future employees create their online profile and immediately start applying for jobs in Maintenance and Logistics.

As part our innovative 10-year-plan, Delivering for America , the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.

If you enjoy taking walks, breathing in fresh air, and serving your community, the Postal Service is a great place to work, with job security, career advancement opportunities and benefits. The Postal Service has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:

Transportation (Logistics): Tractor Trailer Operators

Tractor Trailer Operators Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

A complete list of job fair locations can be found below:

Applicants must be 18 years or older. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-pace, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable, and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.