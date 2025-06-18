Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OJAI, Calif. — June 18, 2025 — The Ojai Film Society (OFS) proudly announces the return of its beloved Summer Series, presented by Hotel El Roblar. Running on alternate Fridays from July 25 through October 3, the series invites audiences to gather under the stars at Libbey Bowl for six unforgettable evenings of film, imagination, and community connection.

This year’s theme, “Imagine A World,” dares us to envision a more just, expansive, and beautiful future. Each film was hand-picked to inspire courage, creativity, and connection—highlighting stories that break the mold and remind us that another world is possible.

“This year’s theme captures what we love most about this series—films that challenge us, uplift us, and remind us what’s possible,” said Nicholas Weissman, President of the Ojai Film Society. “Whether it’s the trailblazing legacy of Sally Ride, the behind-the-scenes brilliance of The Greatest Night in Pop, or the cultural shake-up sparked by 9 to 5, each film invites us to imagine beyond what is, and dream into what could be,” added Brady Hahn, Vice President of the Ojai Film Society.

Now in its 37th year, the Summer Series has become a cornerstone of Ojai’s vibrant arts culture—where the beauty of the natural world meets the power of cinematic storytelling at one of the valley’s most iconic venues. Set beneath the oaks of Libbey Bowl, the series offers an experience that feels both timeless and uniquely Ojai: friends and families of all ages sharing blankets, artists and neighbors gathering in conversation, and cinephiles from near and far discovering a piece of the community’s creative soul.

“The Ojai Film Society’s iconic Summer Series at the Libbey Bowl truly embodies the spirit of Ojai”, said Ramin Shamshiri, Partner in Hotel El Roblar, which reopened in downtown Ojai on June 20th. “We are honored to support this celebration of art and community.”

More than just a community event, the Ojai Film Society is a completely volunteer-run nonprofit, guided by a collaborative board, a 15-member screening committee, and a fleet of volunteers—ranging from local film lovers to professionals with ties to the industry. With a flat leadership structure and no paid staff, every decision—from programming to poster design—is made collectively. OFS champions film culture by showcasing critically acclaimed titles from festivals like Sundance, hosting visiting filmmakers, and sparking meaningful conversations around emerging trends in cinema. This grassroots model ensures the series remains rooted in Ojai’s creative spirit while offering audiences a rare window into the wider film world.

“The Ojai Film Society has created something rare—a festival-caliber experience that still feels intimate, local, deeply human,” said Speak. co-director Jennifer Tiexiera, who will attend the screening on September 19. “As a filmmaker, I’m honored to be a part of a series that values not just great films, but the conversations they spark.”

The Summer Series kicks off July 25 with Sally. Each screening begins at 7:30 PM at Libbey Bowl and is free and open to the public. Walk-ups are welcome, and RSVPs are encouraged via Eventbrite.

For the full schedule and more details, visit ojaifilmsociety.org.