Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [June 18th, 2025] — Unity Shoppe is excited to announce the launch of its Annual Back-to-School Drive, beginning June 23, 2025, and concluding on July 23rd, 2025, to support students and families in need as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

In August, the Back-to-School Shoppe comes alive just when families need it most. With the rising cost of living and school supplies, many parents face the stress of affording even the basics. Unity Shoppe steps in to ease that burden by providing children with brand-new backpacks, school supplies, fresh clothes, and stylish shoes—everything they need to walk into the school year feeling confident, equipped, and ready to succeed.

“It’s more than just notebooks and shoes,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director of Unity Shoppe. “It’s about restoring dignity, empowering students, and helping families start the school year with hope and pride.”

Community members can participate by donating new school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and shoes at any city or county fire station across Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

We’re incredibly grateful to our local heroes—our firefighters—for supporting this important cause and helping local students start the school year strong.

Donations are also accepted at Unity Shoppe’s main location:

110 West Sola Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Keep an eye on Unity Shoppe’s social media channels for updates on additional drop box locations at participating local businesses — Arturo’s Barbershop will be among them.

As part of this year’s drive, Arturo’s Barbershop is partnering with Unity Shoppe to distribute free haircut vouchers to students heading into the new school year. In addition, Arturo’s will be raising funds to help support the Back-to-School Program — ensuring every child can return to the classroom with dignity, choice, and respect.

Interested in hosting a donation box at your business?

Please contact Executive Assistant – Becky Mendoza at becky@unityshoppe.org or call (805) 979-9519.

Every donation directly impacts a local child’s future—turning your generosity into real success in the classroom and beyond.

Unity Shoppe encourages individuals, schools, civic groups, and businesses to get involved and make a difference this summer.

About Unity Shoppe:

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families in need while promoting self-sufficiency and community involvement. Through its innovative programs and compassionate services, Unity Shoppe has become a beacon of hope for thousands across Santa Barbara County.