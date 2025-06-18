Two poems by Susie Forster, with Pastor Martin Neimoller’s famous poem following her homage to “First They Came.”

First, they came for the undocumented

But I did not speak out,

Because I had documents.

Then they came for the other immigrants,

Those with traffic tickets, or tattoos,

And then the foreign students,

And then all the rest…

But I did not speak out

Because I was born here.

Then they came for the autistic,

And other mental disfunctions,

It was just a registry,

Until it was more.

But I did not speak out,

Because I am neurotypical.

Then they came for the protestors,

But I did not speak out,

Because that would make me a protestor.

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To protect me.

First They Came

by Pastor Martin Niemoller

First, they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.

It Is Time to Feed Our Bees

I am listening

To an old man with a slow voice.

He is reciting poems by Chuya Nakahara,

On YouTube

Perhaps I should say Nakahara Chuya?

I am writing

To the ten senators who gave in and voted yes,

Like fragile blades of tender grass consumed.

He chews and swallows.

The grazing bull is oblivious that grass are individual plants.

We must be more

Than soft spring grass.

We are none of us here to feed Bovine Incorporated.

We are wildflowers;

It is time to show our thorns and feed our bees.