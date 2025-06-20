Clean Air Express Fare Increase Effective July 1, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – To offset rising costs, the Clean Air Express will implement a fare increase on July 1, 2025—part of a three-year adjustment plan approved by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

Beginning in July, the Clean Air Express fares will be:

Monthly Pass: $170 (up from $160)

10-Ride Ticket Book: $57 (up from $54)

Single Trip Cash Fare: $8 (up from $7)

Passengers using the Tap to Ride contactless payment system will continue to receive discounted fares:

Single Trip via Tap to Ride: $7 (always $1 less than the cash fare)

Daily Fare Cap: $11.40 (equal to the cost of two one-way trips using a 10-ride ticket)

This marks the second of three annual fare increases approved by the SBCAG Board of Directors in December 2023. The phased approach is designed to give riders time to adjust while maintaining the service’s quality and reliability.

“Fare increases are never easy,” said SBCAG Director of Multimodal Programs, Aaron Bonfilio. “We’ve taken a phased approach to help riders gradually adjust while ensuring the Clean Air Express remains the dependable, high-quality service they count on.”

Bonfilio emphasized that public transit remains cost-competitive when compared to the rising expenses of owning and operating a personal vehicle. “For many commuters, Clean Air Express is a smart financial decision – saving on gas, maintenance, and wear and tear – without the stress of driving every day.”

In addition to the fare adjustments, SBCAG has introduced upgrades to improve the rider experience, including the Tap to Ride contactless payment system that makes it easier to pay and track fares. The Clean Air Express also expanded its service in April with the addition of midday trips, offering riders more flexibility. The new schedule has been well-received by passengers seeking options beyond traditional morning and evening commutes.

For more information about Clean Air Express, visit http://www.cleanairexpress.com, email info@cleanairexpress.com, or call (805) 692-1902.

The next and final fare adjustment as part of this series will occur in July 2026.

SBCAG remains committed to providing affordable, reliable transportation and will continue working with the community to enhance service and accessibility.