Closure of Northbound U.S. 101 Off Ramp at State Route 1 North of Gaviota to Result in Detour

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound US 101 off-ramp at State Route 1, north of Gaviota will be closed on Saturday, June 28th from 6 am to 1 pm.

There will be a detour for travelers to continue north on US 101 to State Route 246 in Buellton before reaching Lompoc. Electronic message boards will be posted alerting travelers of this closure to allow for maintenance work in the area.

This ramp closure is necessary to allow for the replacement of a lighting pole near the ramp.

