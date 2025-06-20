Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center was awarded reaccreditation for its Sleep Disorder Center from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care – a milestone reflecting the facility’s unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, safety and clinical practices in the field of sleep medicine.

The comprehensive and rigorous ACHC reaccreditation process is a nationally recognized benchmark in healthcare quality and comes as LVMC now offers expanded services and options for patients at the Sleep Disorder Clinic – including the availability of home sleep studies.

LVMC’s Sleep Disorder Center, located at 228 S. D St., provides a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for patients with sleep disorders. These include comprehensive in-lab sleep studies, as well as diagnosis and treatment for sleep apnea, insomnia, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy and more.

Earning this reaccreditation signifies that LVMC’s Sleep Disorder Center has met or exceeded industry standards in multiple areas, including organizational ethics, patient services, infection control, staff qualifications, and ongoing quality improvement.

“This accreditation is a national recognition of our commitment to quality, safety and excellence in sleep medicine,” said LVMC Chief Nursing Officer Melinda DeHoyos. “ACHC accreditation ensures our facility meets rigorous standards, and it means you can trust us to deliver expert, compassionate care using the latest diagnostic technologies.”

ACHC, a nonprofit organization established in 1986, conducts its evaluations through in-depth, on-site surveys led by healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in their respective fields.

LVMC’s Sleep Disorder Center staff include board-certified sleep specialists and licensed sleep technologists who provide personalized treatment plans tailored to a patient’s specific sleep needs. During sleep studies, the body’s sleep patterns are analyzed, with technicians using sensors to record a patient’s heart, lung, brain and muscle activity while the patient sleeps.

Accreditation is particularly important in the practice of sleep medicine; a rapidly evolving field where accurate diagnosis and effective treatment can significantly impact a person’s overall health. Poor sleep is linked to a variety of serious conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, depression and diabetes.

Among the specialists at the Sleep Disorder Clinic is Dr. Hsien C. Young, a neurologist who is board-certified in sleep medicine. Dr. Young is trained in the latest technologies, including the Inspire device—a surgically implanted therapy for obstructive sleep apnea that offers an alternative for those who cannot tolerate traditional CPAP machines.

New this year, the Sleep Disorder Center also offers Home Sleep Testing, or HST, using state-of-the-art portable monitoring devices, providing convenience without compromising diagnostic accuracy.

LVMC’s Sleep Disorder Center is designed with comfort in mind, with private, hotel-style rooms featuring queen-size beds, plush mattresses, luxurious linens, and a soothing environment to help patients feel at ease during overnight studies.

For more information on LVMC’s Sleep Disorder Center, call 805-770-7070 or visit the “Locations” tab at lompocvmc.com.

About Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is the first operating healthcare district hospital established in California, in 1946. The 463-square-mile district includes the city of Lompoc, Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks, Vandenberg Village, a portion of Vandenberg Space Force Base and the area east toward Buellton. LVMC is the hub of a coordinated healthcare system, including a 60-bed general acute care hospital; a 110-bed comprehensive rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility and a variety of outpatient services, including primary care, urgent care, a sleep lab, hematology-oncology and specialty services.