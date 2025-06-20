‬‭Measure M Groundbreaking Marks Major Milestone for Lompoc Schools‬

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

‬

‬(front, left to right): Brenda Villa, Franky Caldeira; (back, left to right): Michelle Ball, Alex Murkison, Ashley Costa, Clara‬ Finneran, Mitch Torina, Chuck Madson, Paul Bommersbach, Brian Jaramillo, Scott Bauldry, Nilufer Jorgenson, Sam Blanton,‬ Steve Straight; (present, not shown): Doug Sorum‬ | Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

‭Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) proudly announces officially breaking ground on Measure M-funded projects‬ at Cabrillo High School and Vandenberg Middle School on Friday, June 13, 2025. Initial work includes the‬ encapsulation of asbestos flooring, an important step toward creating safer, more modern learning environments.‬

This moment was marked by a gathering of LUSD Board Members President Franky Caldeira, Clerk Brenda Villa, and‬ Trustee Mitch Torina, dedicated LUSD staff, Measure M Campaign Committee Co-Chairs Ashley Costa and Chuck Madson, Campaign Committee Members Michelle Ball, Alex Murkison, and Oversight Committee Member Steve‬ Straight.‬

“This is a historic moment for our district, one that would not have been possible without the generosity and trust of‬ our residents, funders, campaign members, and staff. These two sites are just the beginning of the many projects‬ Measure M will bring to life” says LUSD Board President Franky Caldeira.‬

Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran shares her gratitude, “The spaces where students learn shape the opportunities they‬ have to grow and thrive. Thanks to enormous community support for Measure M, we are now able to create‬ environments that can propel our progress toward our vision for each student to graduate from high school prepared to‬ meet the challenges of post-secondary education and the demands of a successful career.”

‭This summer, additional Measure M projects are underway across LUSD campuses, marking the start of a multi-year‬ investment in educational equity, safety, and quality. Summer projects include:‬

Asbestos flooring encapsulation: Lompoc Valley Middle School, Vandenberg Middle School, Cabrillo High‬ School, Lompoc High School‬

Roofing: Clarence Ruth Elementary School, Hapgood Elementary School, Leonora Fillmore Elementary‬ School, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, Lompoc Valley Middle School, Cabrillo High‬ School, Lompoc Adult School and Career Center (LASCC)‬

Band room soundproofing: Cabrillo High School, Lompoc High School‬

Stadium Lighting: Lompoc Community Track and Field‬

‭ To keep updated on upcoming Measure M projects and progress, go to:‬‭ http://www.lusd.org/measurem‬

‭Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 9,000 students. Its award-winning‬ schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of‬ Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.