NatureTrack Foundation Partners with California State Parks for Free Summer Film Screening Series at Refugio State Beach

GOLETA, CA – The NatureTrack Foundation, recently honored as the 2025 Organization of the Year by the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education, announces its highly anticipated Summer Screening Series in partnership with California State Parks. This free outdoor film experience showcases world-class nature and adventure documentaries against the breathtaking backdrop of Refugio State Beach, the palm tree-lined coastal paradise. The Summer Screening Series advances NatureTrack’s mission to foster lifelong fascination with nature through inspiring storytelling and serves as a community bridge to the organization’s 7th Annual NatureTrack Film Festival this October.

The series launches Saturday, June 28th with an exceptional double feature highlighting the transformative power of nature. The evening’s centerpiece is “Fish People,” the celebrated 2017 documentary from acclaimed director Keith Malloy and his award-winning production company Bimarian Films. This Patagonia-presented film has captivated audiences worldwide, following a unique cast of ocean devotees – from professional surfers to deep-water divers, open-ocean swimmers to youth workers – revealing how the sea transforms lives in profound ways. The opening night begins at sunset with “The Long Kiss,” an intimate exploration of connection in the natural world, followed by “Fish People.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with California State Parks to bring these incredible stories directly to our community at this spectacular location,” said Sue Eisaguirre, Founder and Executive Director of NatureTrack Foundation. “There’s something magical about watching films about nature while actually surrounded by it – under the stars, with the ocean breeze at Refugio State Beach. Keith Malloy’s films have been featured in our NatureTrack Film Festival programming over the years, and ‘Fish People’ perfectly embodies our mission of inspiring wonder and connection with the natural world.”

Summer Screening Events at Refugio State Beach:

This partnership with California State Parks at the stunning 938-acre Refugio State Beach – with its distinctive Canary Island Date palms and family-friendly atmosphere – exemplifies NatureTrack’s commitment to making nature accessible to all. Since its founding in 2011, NatureTrack has revolutionized outdoor education in Santa Barbara County, serving tens of thousands of K-12 students through cost-free, curriculum-aligned field trips that connect classroom learning to real-world natural environments. The organization’s innovative Freedom Trax program, launched in 2021, has empowered hundreds of wheelchair users and those with mobility disabilities to independently explore previously inaccessible beaches and trails using all-terrain mobility devices.

All screenings are free and open to the public, designed especially for families with children and nature film enthusiasts seeking to experience cinema under the stars. This community-focused approach mirrors NatureTrack’s broader mission of removing barriers to nature access – just as the organization provides free transportation and eliminates costs for school field trips, the Summer Screening Series ensures that economic factors never prevent community members from participating in inspiring outdoor experiences.

Event Details:

Location: Refugio State Beach, 10 Refugio Beach Road, Goleta CA 93117 (20 miles west of Santa Barbara)

Time: Sunset screenings (approximately 8:00 PM)

Cost: Free admission

Parking: Ample parking available near the beach

Accessibility: Beach wheelchairs available at no cost; accessible restrooms and pathways

Information: https://www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org/summer-screening-series

The Education Center opens one hour before each screening, offering visitors interactive displays that deepen their connection to the coastal environment and enhance the evening’s educational value. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-back chairs, and picnic dinners to create the perfect family-friendly outdoor movie experience.

Series Schedule:

June 28 : “The Long Kiss” & “Fish People”

: “The Long Kiss” & “Fish People” July 19 : “8,000+” (paragliding world record documentary) & “Stumped” (adaptive climbing inspiration)

: “8,000+” (paragliding world record documentary) & “Stumped” (adaptive climbing inspiration) July 26 : “Wild As A Raspberry,” “Two Point Four” (family big wall climbing adventure), & “Otter Space” (sea otter conservation)

: “Wild As A Raspberry,” “Two Point Four” (family big wall climbing adventure), & “Otter Space” (sea otter conservation) August 16 : “By Hand” (epic 2,200-mile Alaska-to-Mexico paddleboard journey)

: “By Hand” (epic 2,200-mile Alaska-to-Mexico paddleboard journey) August 30 : “Ursa Major” (animated northern lights tale) & “Under An Arctic Sky” (arctic surfing expedition)

: “Ursa Major” (animated northern lights tale) & “Under An Arctic Sky” (arctic surfing expedition) September 13: “Looking For the Wild” (9-year-old’s worldwide wildlife journey with seven emblematic animals)

About NatureTrack Foundation: Founded by Sue Eisaguirre in 2011, has been recognized as the 2025 Organization of the Year by the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education for its outstanding work in environmental education and expanding equitable access to nature. Based in Buellton, this award-winning nonprofit has transformed outdoor education across Santa Barbara County, serving tens of thousands of K-12 students through cost-free, curriculum-aligned field trips led by 80+ trained volunteer docents. In 2021, NatureTrack expanded its mission with the groundbreaking Freedom Trax program, utilizing all-terrain mobility devices that enable wheelchair users and those with mobility disabilities to independently explore beaches, trails, and natural learning spaces previously beyond their reach.

The organization’s impact extends beyond direct programming through the annual $5,000 Nancy Stearns Scholarship, awarded to North County high school students pursuing nature-related studies, and the internationally recognized NatureTrack Film Festival. The 7th Annual NatureTrack Film Festival returns this October as the cornerstone event of NatureTrack Foundation’s 15th anniversary year, launching a year-long celebration of nature, adventure, and environmental stewardship. This milestone year features an unprecedented schedule of events that showcase the power of visual storytelling to inspire environmental action while directly supporting NatureTrack’s mission.

The anniversary celebration begins October 9th with an exclusive 15th Anniversary Season Launch at The Riviera Theatre, bringing together NatureTrack’s most dedicated supporters, volunteers, and community partners for an intimate evening honoring the organization’s legacy while unveiling the exciting festival program ahead. October 10th features dual programming: approximately 500 fifth-grade students from Goleta Union School District will experience specially curated environmental films at Camino Real Cinemas as part of an educational initiative that reinforces classroom curriculum while inspiring future environmental stewards, followed by the main 7th Annual NatureTrack Film Festival featuring professionally curated nature-focused films that inspire action, adventure, and appreciation for our natural environment.

Building on the festival’s success, NatureTrack Film Festival on Tour will extend the celebration through Winter 2025, bringing environmental cinema to new communities across California and beyond. This strategic expansion introduces NatureTrack’s mission to previously untapped audiences while creating multiple opportunities for community engagement throughout the anniversary year. From the Summer Screening Series to the anniversary launch, student programming, main festival weekend, and touring initiative, the 2025 celebration offers the community unprecedented access to environmental storytelling while demonstrating NatureTrack’s commitment to making transformative nature experiences accessible to all community members regardless of age, ability, or economic circumstances.

Learn more about NatureTrack Foundation: http://www.naturetrack.org.

Learn more about the NatureTrack Film Festival: http://www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org