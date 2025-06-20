Proud and Free: United for Trans Power Rally in Santa Barbara on June 21st   

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – June 2025 – On Saturday, June 21st, Santa Barbara will join cities across the country in a collective stand for transgender rights, access to gender-affirming care, and the right of every person to live as their authentic self. The “Proud and Free: United for Trans Power Rally” will take place from 11:00–11:30 a.m. in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, located at 1100 Anacapa Street.

This rally follows a deeply concerning decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18th in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Coming just days after Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced the closure of its Center for Transyouth Health and Development, the ruling represents another blow to trans healthcare and safety across the country.

Now more than ever, our community must come together to affirm that trans people belong, and their lives and choices matter.

This event is part of a national day of action organized by Lambda Legal and the ACLU, with local events taking place in cities across the country. The Santa Barbara rally is hosted by the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN) in partnership with Pacific Pride Foundation, PFLAG Santa Barbara, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Indivisible Santa Barbara, and Women’s March Santa Barbara.

Join us in community and resistance. Trans lives are not up for debate—trans lives are proud, powerful, and free.