Red Flag Warning in Effect 6/21/25 (1:00pm) to 6/22/25 (5:00am) for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County – A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 5 AM SUNDAY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR, VENTURA MOUNTAINS, SANTA BARBARA INTERIOR MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY INCLUDING ADJACENT WESTERN FOOTHILLS DUE TO STRONG/DAMAGING WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 5 AM SUNDAY FOR THE EASTERN SANTA YNEZ MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG/DAMAGING WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…ELEVATED TO BRIEF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL REMAINING MOUNTAINS, INTERIOR AREAS, AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY.

Red Flag Warning: A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are expected. These conditions include strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures, which together create a high potential for rapid wildfire ignition and spread.

Potential Impacts:

If fire ignition occurs, there is a high risk of rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long-range spotting, which could threaten life and property. Additionally, downed trees, power lines, and power outages are possible.

Precautions for Citizens:

Residents are strongly encouraged to take the following steps to protect lives and property:

• Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911 (if you call 911 from your cell phone, you must know your location).

• Avoid operating spark- or flame-producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.

• Review Ready, Set, Go! for detailed preparedness information:

• Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid hiking activities in the warning areas.

• Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately.

• Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement.