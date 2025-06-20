Santa Barbara Trapeze and Unite to Light Host Free Community Event to Celebrate Light, Flight, and Summer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – On Saturday, June 28, the community is invited to take to the skies, enjoy a taco in the sun and learn how access to light and power can transform lives. Hosted by Santa Barbara Trapeze and Unite to Light, Fly Into the Light: A Summer Solstice Celebration is a free event aimed at raising awareness about global energy access while bringing neighbors together for an unforgettable day of flight, food, and impact.

Unite to Light, a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit founded at the University of California, Santa Barbara in partnership with the Institute for Energy Efficiency and Engineers Without Borders, is dedicated to providing clean, reliable light and power to people living without electricity. The organization focuses on five program areas: Education, Global Health, Refugees, Disaster Response, and Homelessness. Since its founding, Unite to Light has distributed more than 255,000 solar lights and power banks in over 80 countries, working alongside 30+ partners each year to ensure that light reaches those who need it most.

“We’re thrilled to invite the Santa Barbara community to fly with us – literally – and to learn about the powerful ways light can change lives,” said Megan Birney Rudert, President & CEO of Unite to Light. “This event is a joyful way to celebrate summer, share our mission, and show how each person can help bring light and hope to others. Whether it’s supporting a student in Africa or helping a neighbor living on the street, the impact is real.”

The event will feature free flying trapeze experiences for all ages and abilities, delicious tacos, music, and hands-on opportunities to see the tools that Unite to Light uses in its work – from portable solar lights to emergency power banks.

“At Santa Barbara Trapeze, we’re all about building confidence, community, and fun,” said Shane Weaver, Co-Founder of Santa Barbara Trapeze. “Partnering with Unite to Light gives us the chance to support a mission we care deeply about – providing light and safety to people who need it – while opening our rig to the community for a free day of flying.”

Unite to Light’s impact isn’t just global – it’s local, too. The nonprofit has supported disaster response in California, including providing light and power to evacuees during wildfires and storms. It also distributes solar chargers and lights to people experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara and across the U.S., offering tools for safety, dignity, and connection to essential services like food, housing, and shelter.

Looking ahead, Unite to Light is preparing to launch a groundbreaking pilot program with local innovator Dragon Q Energy. The initiative will test eight integrated solar arrays and battery packs across Santa Barbara County in 2025. These units are designed to increase resilience and provide clean energy in times of crisis and everyday use.

“This new technology is about preparing our communities for the future – reducing reliance on fossil fuels, staying safe during power outages, and showing what’s possible when we invest in clean energy,” said Birney Rudert.

Fly Into the Light is open to all and will take place from 3:00-6:00pm at Santa Barbara Trapeze located at Plaza Vera Cruz, 131 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Pre-registration is highly encouraged using the link below:

Come fly, eat, learn – and help light the world.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. – Plaza Vera Cruz, 131 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Megan Birney Rudert

mbirney@unite-to-light.org | 805-617-0619

About Unite to Light

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. Since 2011, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit has delivered more than 255,000 solar lights and chargers to people in over 80 countries. Their work empowers students, midwives, disaster survivors, and vulnerable communities through sustainable technology. Learn more at UnitetoLight.org.

About Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is a community-centered aerial arts and acrobatics school focused on empowerment through movement. From flying trapeze and aerial silks to parkour and circus arts, SB Trapeze offers exciting, inclusive programs that inspire confidence and build community through joyful physical expression. Visit sbtrapeze.com for more information.