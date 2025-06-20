South Coast Business & Technology Awards Gross Another Record Total for Area Scholarships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — For the third consecutive year, the South Coast Business & Technology (SCBT) Awards ceremony has grossed record proceeds on behalf of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Ten standout organizations and individuals were honored during the 2025 ceremony, which took place June 17 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The annual awards recognize innovation, leadership, and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. This year’s event grossed $333,300, with net proceeds benefiting the Scholarship Foundation.

This year’s honorees included Bob Johnson (Pioneer Award); Elings Park (Excellence in Service); Georges and Nicole Bitar of the Bitar Restaurant Group (Executives of the Year); LogicMonitor (Company of the Year); David Langan and Gabe Dominocielo of Umbra (Entrepreneurs of the Year); and Cadense, Intake Breathing, and Live Data Technologies (Rising Stars).

“The South Coast Business and Technology Awards program is doubly remarkable, enabling the community to celebrate homegrown innovation and success while raising significant funds to help educate the workforce of tomorrow,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “We thank this year’s sponsors for their record-breaking contributions toward scholarships for area students!”

Proceeds from the South Coast Business & Technology Awards have benefited the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara since 2001, resulting in more than $3.5 million in scholarships to date.

About 500 people attended the June 17 ceremony. Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Matt Rowe, branch manager and vice president for wealth management at Raymond James in Santa Barbara, served as event co-chairs and emcees.

The ceremony also included remarks by scholarship recipient Jennifer Perez, who is studying biomedical engineering at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and plans to pursue a career in regenerative medicine and cell therapy.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and to all those who have contributed to the South Coast Business and Technology Fund for making this moment possible,” she said. “I am a fund recipient, and I want to emphasize that the scholarship I received represents far more than a financial gift. It is a powerful affirmation that dedication, resilience, and lived experiences are valued. It sends a message that students like me – and from all backgrounds – deserve the opportunity to pursue their passions.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.