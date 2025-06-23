CAMA’S 107th Season Lineup Announced: Shows in Santa Barbara at Granada and Lobero

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) is returning for their 107th season in Santa Barbara to celebrate conductors and offer unforgettable performances for the audience. The International Series features four orchestras at The Granada Theatre and the Masterseries features four performances on the intimate stage of the Lobero Theatre.

International Series

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will open the season at 7 p.m. on October 3. Music and Artistic Director since 2009, Gustavo Dudamel will lead the orchestra in his final season in this position. The orchestra’s 2025-26 season has been declared, “Gracias Gustavo,” to show gratitude to the director and his final season. A praised orchestra called, “the most important orchestra in America — period,” their performance is an exceptional addition to the lineup.

On October 20, the Philharmonia Orchestra London led by Santtu-Matias Rouvali returns to CAMA for the first time since 2019. Rouvali joined as Principal Conductor in 2021 and is one of six directors to hold that title since the founding of the orchestra in 1945. The program will explore the journey of national pride, personal struggle, and triumphant catharsis.

Third on the lineup is the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) who “plays with a grandeur that is mighty yet grounded.” Maestro Riccardo Muti, director of the orchestra will lead the program showcasing the excellence of CSO on January 23, 2026.

Closing for the International Series is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra directed by Grammy-winning Maestro Fabio Luisi, featuring French pianist Hélène Grimaud and soprano Sofia Fomina. The night takes attendees on a journey from rustic joy to a child’s vision of heaven. The orchestra, described as having a “brilliant sound and thrilling precision,” will perform on April 1, 2026.

Masterseries

Pianist Louis Lortie kicks off the Masterseries lineup on November 11 with an all-Ravel recital. Lourtie’s, “exquisite touch and poetic insight,” (The Guardian) will be on full display and make for an unforgettable performance.

Emanual Ax | Photo: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Emanuel Ax, the seven-time Grammy winning artist returns to Masterseries on February 4, 2026. The New York Times praised Ax, “What is striking about Mr. Ax’s playing is not its beauty, considerable though that it is, but its determined honesty.” The pianist will explore the world of Chopin and other piano masterworks and showcase his renowned performances.

Third up for the Masterseries is the Venice Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Gianpiero Zanocco on February 17, 2026. The program for the night will be “A Venetian Duel of Bows,” a show that takes you to a world of fiery cadenzas, shimmering strings, and dazzling showpieces. Venetian masks and cloaks are encouraged for attendees to participate in the night’s program.

Finishing the series are the Sphinx Virtuosi, joined by violinist Randall Goosby to perform “A Vision for Peace.” Through works spanning Afro-Cuban salon music the ensemble creates a narrative of resilience and humanity. The Washington Post described their playing as, “immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty.” They will perform on March 12, 2026 as the finale of the Masterseries.

Series subscriptions are now available online, by emailing tickets@camasb.org, or by calling (805) 966‑4324. Single tickets go on sale July 22.