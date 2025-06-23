Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CALIF. (June 23, 2025) — The Community Environmental Council’s (CEC) Environmental Hub (“The Hub”) now offers an outdoor patio as part of its versatile, budget-friendly event rental options. The Hub, located in the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara’s ARTS District, is perfect for conferences, summits, workshops, film screenings, receptions, parties, and more. Now, the small private patio expands opportunities to include small outdoor gatherings on nights and weekends.

“The Hub provides a space for our community to come together, celebrate, learn, and collaborate,” said Kathi King, CEC Director of Outreach and Education. “We’re thrilled to offer an outdoor option to complement the versatile indoor venue. The patio is a perfect add-on for a happy hour, outdoor lunch, or small private meeting — a great way to enjoy Santa Barbara in the summertime.”

Features of CEC’s Environmental Hub include:

NEW Outdoor Patio : Outdoor patio with retractable awning and comfortable seating for 10 (evenings and weekends only)

: Outdoor patio with retractable awning and comfortable seating for 10 (evenings and weekends only) Versatile Meeting and Event Spaces : Modular 5,000-sq-ft venue that can accommodate gatherings of all types and sizes

: Modular 5,000-sq-ft venue that can accommodate gatherings of all types and sizes Budget-Friendly: Low-cost rental prices with non-profit, education, and government discounts

Low-cost rental prices with non-profit, education, and government discounts Ideal State Street Location : Lively, centrally-located venue at 1219 State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara

: Lively, centrally-located venue at 1219 State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara AV Capability: Indoor audio-visual equipment and set up provided, including a sound system and a 278’ screen with projection

Indoor audio-visual equipment and set up provided, including a sound system and a 278’ screen with projection Also Included: Tables, chairs, dining essentials, and use of communal kitchen

The Hub has become a popular gathering spot for the community. From July 2024 through June 2025, 146 meetings and 78 events were held at the Hub, with more than 6,000 attendees in total.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony has utilized The Hub several times for our larger post-concert receptions,” said Juli Askew, Development Manager for The Santa Barbara Symphony. “Our donors, patrons, and musicians love it. The location couldn’t be better, the staff is extremely easy to work with, and the venue is set up with everything you need. It’s a comfortable environment for our guests, and the value is unbeatable.”

The Hub offers community members an opportunity to make a positive impact with each event booking. The building showcases energy-saving technologies, recycled building materials, and other sustainable building features — and rental proceeds support CEC’s on-the-ground efforts to implement rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis.

“Our attendees loved being in such an inspiring and welcoming environment, right in the heart of Santa Barbara,” said Lauren Lafferty, Development Manager at Women’s Economic Ventures. “It was especially meaningful to host our gathering in a space so deeply aligned with sustainable values — CEC’s commitment to the environment is evident in every aspect of The Hub.”

To learn more and book your next event at CEC’s Environmental Hub, visit envirohubsb.org or email Kathi King at kking@cecmail.org.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.