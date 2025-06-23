Music Academy of the West Announces Winner of 2025 Solo Piano Concerto Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

June 23, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Music Academy of the West is thrilled to announce that Min Joo Yi has been selected as the winner of the 2025 Solo Piano Concerto Competition, held on June 20 at Hahn Hall as part of the Music Academy’s 2025 Summer Music Festival & School.

Min Joo Yi captivated the audience and a panel of judges with a commanding interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37, earning the opportunity to perform as part of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon on Saturday, January 17, 2026 — the first concert in a two-concert weekend showcasing all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos, each performed by a winner of an international piano competition. In addition to this prestigious performance opportunity, the winner receives a $2,500 award from the Music Academy.

“We were deeply impressed by the level of artistry displayed by all four pianists,” said Nate Bachhuber, Chief Artistic Officer of the Music Academy. “This competition celebrates the spirit of excellence and collaboration that defines our Summer Festival, and we’re thrilled to see Min Joo Yi take the next step in her career by performing with the wonderful Santa Barbara Symphony.”

The multi-faceted partnership between the Music Academy and the Santa Barbara Symphony reflects a shared commitment to nurturing young talent and creating meaningful performance opportunities that elevate the next generation of classical artists. This year’s competition was adjudicated by a distinguished panel that included Professor Robert Koenig, Head of Collaborative Piano at UCSB and Santa Barbara Symphony board member; Meghan Umber, Chief Programming Officer for the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and Todd Moellenberg, pianist and multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles.

“We are delighted to begin this collaboration with the Music Academy,” said Kathryn R Martin, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “Welcoming Min Joo Yi as a soloist in our upcoming season is a testament to the remarkable talent cultivated through the Academy’s Summer Music Festival & School, Maestro Kabaretti’s vision to provide young artists the opportunity to work with a professional orchestra, and to our shared vision of engaging local audiences through exceptional music-making.”

The 2025 Solo Piano Concerto Competition featured performances of the same work by four solo piano fellows: Cameron Akioka, August Baik, Charles Berofsky, and Min Joo Yi. The competition and Solo Piano Studio are generously supported by Maurice Singer and Hyon Chough, with additional support from Lady Patricia Latham and the Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

About the Music Academy of the West

Located in Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West provides classically trained musicians and diverse audiences with transformative educational and performance experiences. The Music Academy’s programs include an annual eight-week Summer School & Music Festival which trains up to 150 fellows ages 18-34 and presents more than 120 performances and events, competitions, and a fully staged opera; Sing!, a children’s choir that performs with local, national, and international partners; and the year-round Mariposa Concert Series featuring performances by Academy-affiliated artists. The 2025 Summer Festival & School takes place June 15 through August 9, 2025. Learn more at musicacademy.org.

About the Santa Barbara Symphony

Founded in 1953, the Santa Barbara Symphony is a vital part of the city’s cultural landscape. Known for its artistic excellence and innovative programming, The Symphony presents a rich season of orchestral concerts, fuels community collaborations, and curates education programs that reach thousands of students and community members each year. Learn more at TheSymphony.org.