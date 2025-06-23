SEEAG’s Summer Celebration To Honor Local Farmers, Support Ag Education And Raise Funds For Proposed New 2.5 Acre Educational Farm Campus

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, Calif. (June 23, 2025) — Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) will host its first Summer Celebration on Saturday, August 16, to celebrate farming, food and community, and to raise funds for SEEAG’s cost-free education programs. The event will also raise funds for SEEAG’s newly proposed 2.5-acre educational farm campus on underutilized Ventura County land in partnership with the Ventura County Probation Agency.

The Summer Celebration will be held at the Ventura County Agricultural Museum in Santa Paula. Guests will enjoy the flavors of summer with brunch stations, appetizers, and locally crafted beverages curated by Seasons Catering—featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients from SEEAG’s farm partners and artisanal products from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Attendees can learn about SEEAG’s programs, be the first to view its vision for its new farm campus, explore the museum’s current exhibition, enjoy live music, and participate in a live auction.

Honored during the event will be Chris Sayer, farm manager and fifth-generation farmer at Petty Ranch and Erin Krier, agriculture coordinator and assistant professor at Allan Hancock College.

SEEAG’s programs, including Ventura and Santa Barbara County Farm Days, reach more than 15,000 students and community members annually, working to create deeper understanding and appreciation of local food production.

“Members of our local ag community play a big role in enabling SEEAG to reach so many students and the public,” said Caitlin Paulus-Case, SEEAG’s executive director. “They open their doors during SEEAG’s Farm Day events and provide resources for our teaching programs.”

SEEAG offers three free student ag programs. Farm-to-Food Lab is for third graders and includes a field trip to a working farm. STEM Career Pathways in Ag gives high schoolers the opportunity to learn about careers in agronomy through classroom labs and field trips. Its Youth Wellness Initiative is designed to educate and empower students and their families to embrace healthy lifestyles by understanding the connection between agriculture, nutrition, healthy eating habits and wellness.

Summer Celebration sponsors include the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Gene Haas Foundation, Gills Onions, AgWest Farm Credit, Bonipak, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Land Trust For Santa Barbara County, LightGabler LLP, Duda Farm Fresh Foods and Randy Solakian.

“We never charge for any of our community events or student programs,” Paulus-Case said. “This is only possible because of the generosity of our donors.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for youth. Attendees can also purchase a $50 Flower Bar ticket to create their own fresh-cut floral bouquet made from flowers provided Pyramid Flowers. More information is available at https://www.seeag.org/summer-celebration.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG’s “The Farm Lab” program teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this and other SEEAG programs, over 100,000 elementary school students in Central and Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit http://www.seeag.org or email Caitlin Paulus-Case, caitlin@seeag.org.