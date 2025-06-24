Santa Barbara High School’s Translation & Interpretation Pathway Expands to Provide Professional Certificate

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Students in Santa Barbara High School’s groundbreaking Translation & Interpretation Pathway graduated with professional certificates that qualify them to enter the growing field of interpretation and translation. This innovative Career Technical Education (CTE) program celebrates the bilingual assets of Santa Barbara’s many native Spanish speakers and empowers students to transform their language skills into viable career opportunities. Santa Barbara High School’s Translation & Interpretation Pathway, led by teacher Alison Mendoza, stands as the first and only high school CTE pathway of its kind in the state of California.

“Developing this pathway has been a career highlight”, says Alison Mendoza. “By committing to offering a Translation & Interpretation program, we have reimagined Spanish course offerings and connected language learning to the world that surrounds students in a new way. Students receive Language Other Than English (UC A-G) credit for participating and put their language abilities into practice. Watching this year’s cohort leave their high school experience with various college options, a tangible career possibility, a deeper sense of who they are, and pride in their linguistic backgrounds aligns with why I wanted to become a teacher. The collaboration with our local community partners, the district LAU team, and higher education gives students opportunities that they often hadn’t imagined yet”.

This year, the program significantly expanded its offerings to include “The Community Interpreter®” course and certificate. To earn this industry-recognized credential, students completed a rigorous 40-hour training led by Sofia Rubalcava of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s highly regarded Language Access Unit. Programs like this are designed to strengthen the connection between classroom learning and real-world careers by integrating industry training, all while allowing students to embrace and connect with their home languages and cultures.

“This expansion of the Translation & Interpretation Pathway is a testament to our commitment to providing students with tangible skills that directly lead to meaningful careers,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. “By empowering our bilingual students with professional certificates, we are not only opening doors to vital professions but also reinforcing the value of their linguistic and cultural heritage within our community and beyond. It is a testament to the resiliency of our teachers and staff. They started this even though we were in a pandemic. At SB Unified, we are resilient, strong, and bold!”

The Translation & Interpretation Pathway equips students with foundational skills in translation and interpretation, emphasizing cultural competence, ethics, and the critical importance of language access in diverse community settings. Students apply their learning through real-world experiences, serving their local community, and engaging with professionals currently working in the fields of court, medical, and community interpreting. This year alone, students in the pathway have interpreted the daily morning announcements at their school, created student-friendly translations with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, volunteered at the Unity Shoppe, established internship opportunities with the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, and provided crucial support to parents and the community at the Know Your Rights event alongside the Language Access Unit team.

Jose Navarrete, a court interpreter at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, is one of many professionals who actively support the program. He underscores the critical need to inspire a new generation of interpreters. “You need to bring up a whole new generation of interpreters. Approximately 35% of interpreters in the state are 65 years old or older. So they’re going to retire pretty soon. We’re going to need a new generation,” said Navarrete.

The program’s impact is evident in the students themselves. Rubiell Angel Fernandez, a graduating pathway senior, shared, “I’ve had Ms. Mendoza all four years of high school. It really means a lot, seeing how much the program and the pathway have grown throughout the years.” Student Jay Valencia added, “It’s a rigorous program, but even still, it’s served us well, it’s going to give us options for the future.”

This expansion solidifies Santa Barbara High School’s Translation & Interpretation Pathway as a national model for preparing bilingual students for in-demand careers while fostering cultural understanding and community engagement.