(June 2025) Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready to orbit the extraordinary at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s signature fundraiser, Zoofari Ball: Out of this World, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. One of Santa Barbara’s most iconic charitable events, Zoofari Ball invites guests to experience the Zoo like never before – under the stars in celestial style.
This year’s theme celebrates the mysteries and marvels of the cosmos, inviting guests to journey through the galaxy in support of the Zoo’s mission to preserve, conserve, and enhance the natural world and its living treasures. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme with inspired attire – from space cadet casual or futuristic vogue, to starlight chic or extraterrestrial avant-garde.
Whether you’re in a space race through the silent auction or moonwalking on the dance floor, Zoofari Ball: Out of This World promises to be a stellar evening of entertainment, wonder, and wild fun. Celestial libations will flow freely while Events by Rincon returns to serve up a feast for the stars. A live DJ will spin galaxy beats during the silent auction, followed by a live band that will keep guests dancing into the night.
Always a highlight of the event is the Zoo’s summer travel raffle. This year’s experience, “Glamping Under the Stars,” offers the chance to win a celestial getaway for two with Under Canvas® including a five-night stay in a luxury, safari-style tent at the winner’s choice from America’s most breathtaking national parks. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $100 each; the package is valued at $4,000.
The Zoofari Ball Honorary Chairs are Amy & Jeff Pryor, and the event is supported by a dynamic committee including Marcy Bazzani, Nikki Bazzani, Sarah Berkus Gower, Danielle Bolster, Alexandra Bongiovanni, Christy Borneman, Alison Brainard, Lauren Bryson, Wendy Campbell, Brooke Costello, Hillary Courtemanche, Colleen Dennis, Mindy Denson, Whitney Duncan, Alexandria Ferris, Jessica Fisher, Patricia Griffin, Liz Hahn, Ian Harrison, Kelly Herting, Michael Hurst, Rachel Johnston, Kim Kirkhart, Cathy Kling, Sophie Koh, Tracy Krainer, Carol Ann Mayner, Sierra Muller, Sue Neuman, Kevin Nuss, Robyn Parker, Pam Powers, Shelley Schulte, Heather Schuyler Gray, Amy Shamus, Shannon Silk, Amy Sloan, Nana Talevi, Betsy Turner, Shannon Vernon. Alumni Committee Members include Elaine K. Mah Best, Sue McCue, Nancy McToldridge, Elissa Rubin, and the Zoofari Ball event coordinators are Tyler Speier & Megan Nuss.
All proceeds from Zoofari Ball support the Santa Barbara Zoo’s ongoing work in animal care, wildlife conservation, and education—ensuring a future where both people and animals thrive.
