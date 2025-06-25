Goleta Lemon Festival Opens 2025 Vendor and Entertainment Applications and Car Show Entries

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for food vendors, arts & crafts, commercial, non-profit, political booths, Goleta Fall Classic Car Show entries, and entertainment acts at the 32nd Annual Goleta Lemon Festival.

The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, draws tens of thousands each September to celebrate local heritage. The two-day celebration features lemon-inspired cuisine, arts & crafts, kid-friendly activities, live music, “Safety Street,” pie-eating contests, and the ever-popular Classic Car Show. Held at Girsh Park, admission and parking are free.

Vendor Opportunities & Deadlines

Food Vendors

Deadline: Friday, August 8, 2025

Apply: via the Food Vendor Packet on LemonFestival.com/vendors

Vendor Booths: Arts & Crafts, Commercial, Political, Non-profit

Deadline: Friday, August 29, 2025

Apply: via the Vendor Booth Application on LemonFestival.com/vendors

Entertainment Acts: Musicians, Bands, Dancers, Youth Groups, and other performers.

Scheduled performances will take place on both the UCLA Health Main Stage and Point Market Community Stage throughout the weekend.

Lineup finalized by: Friday, July 18, 2025

Apply:LemonFestival.com/activities-entertainment/

Goleta Fall Classic Car Show – Saturday, September 27

Check-in: 7 AM – 9 AM; Show Hours: 9 AM – 3 PM; Judging: 9 AM – 12 PM; Awards Ceremony: 2:30 PM

The 18th Annual Goleta Fall Classic, sponsored by Ruth Ann Bowe, Village Properties, invites a wide range of entries—from Corvettes, Camaros, trucks and pickups. Unique awards will be presented across categories like “1930–1939,” “Muscle,” “Bitchin’ Paint,” “Best Interior,” and new this year – “Fan Favorite”.

Registration: Now open at LemonFestival.com/goleta‑fall‑classic

Early registration rate is $50 and includes a Goleta Fall Classic t-shirt. Register by September 19, 2025 to receive the discounted rate.

The festival could not happen without the many volunteers ages 14 and up who spend time planning the festival and lending a hand over the weekend. Visit LemonFestival.com to sign up!

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday & Sunday, September 27 & 28, 2025. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: Community West Bank, Cox Communications, MarBorg Industries, Rincon Broadcasting, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Visit Santa Barbara.

Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Ice in Paradise, Residence Inn by Marriott, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: Atlantic Aviation, Chevron, edhat.com, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Majestic Asset Management, Noozhawk, Pacific Surfliner, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Southern California Edison, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm Agency, TEAM Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, Village Properties.

Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, KEYT, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision, We R Films.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.