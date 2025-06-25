Goleta Valley South Little League 11U All-Stars Bring Home District 63 Title

It was a beautiful evening on Friday, June 20, 2025 for the District 63 11U All-Star Championship game. You could feel the youthful energy on the diamond, setting the stage for a compelling 11U showdown between the home team of Ventura Little League All-Stars (VLL) coming out of the Consolation Bracket to face the Goleta Valley South Little League All-Stars (GVSLL) who were undefeated reaching this game. From the first pitch, it was clear this would be a game of numbers, where every hit, every run, and every strategic base advance would write the story.

GVSLL established their dominance at the plate, tallying a formidable 12 hits and driving in 7 runs by game’s end. Cade Venegas and Ethan Sierra had stellar days at the plate both getting hits every time they were at bat with Cade going 3-3 and Ethan going 2-2. They combined for 3 RBIs. Luke Brennan had powerful at bats going 2-3 including a double, and drove in an RBI. The other three runs were driven in by Ben Hause, Liam Anderson and Anders Runquist.

The team’s aggressive base running was evident throughout, with a collective 8 stolen bases. Jase Hooper, Rafael Berumen, Dylan Corlett, Ethan Sierra, Liam Anderson, and Brooks Caldwell all contributed to this tally, turning singles into scoring threats and putting pressure on the VLL infield.

The VLL 11U All Stars proved to be a tough challenge. They robbed GVSLL of several hits by making diving plays in the outfield on multiple occasions. Their bats kept the game close as they tallied 8 hits that resulted in 5 runs. Despite getting on base throughout the innings, GVSLL found a way to close out each inning when they really needed it.

When it came to the Pitching side of things for GVSLL, Liam Anderson led the way by pitching a solid 4.0 innings, giving up 5 hits and 2 earned runs, while striking out 2 and walking 2. Jase Hooper stepped on the bump next for partial relief, allowing 2 hits and 2 earned runs, with 2 walks and 1 strikeout. Ben Hause closed out the game for GVSLL, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up only 1 hit and 1 earned run, along with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

In the end, the GVSLL All-Stars’ consistent hitting and aggressive base running proved to be the difference-maker. Their 7 runs against the VLL All-Stars’ 5 runs secured a hard-fought victory. It was a game where every player contributed to the larger narrative, earning GVSLL another Division title to take back home.