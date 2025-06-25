SBCAN Celebrated Six Individuals and Organizations During Its Inspiring Leadership Awards and Fundraiser on Sunday, June 22

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Eder Gaona-Macedo (center) received the Inspiring Leadership Award from Santa Barbara County Action Network on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang. Gaona-Macedo’s wife Glora Soto and daughter Yatzil help hold his certificates. SBCAN co-executive directors Ken Hough and Jeanne Sparks are on each end. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Members of Voces Sin Fronteras show a poster they were given after receiving the Inspiring Leadership Award on Sunday, June 22 from Santa Barbara County Action Network. Front left to right: Lissette Calderon, Andrea Pelagio, Alexia Miranda, (SBCAN co-executive director ) Jeanne Sparks and Valeria Resendez-Ochoa. Back row from left to right: Daisy Navarro, Anthony Vickery, Alex Murkison and Cristina Macias. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Gail Marshall (center) received the Inspiring Leadership Award from Santa Barbara County Action Network on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang. SBCAN co-executive directors Ken Hough and Jeanne Sparks stand beside her. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Santa Barbara Tenants Union received the Inspiring Leadership Award from Santa Barbara County Action Network on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang. From left to right: SBCAN co-executive director Ken Hough, SBTU members (and Santa Barbara City Council member) Wendy Santamaria, Stanley Tzankov, Luz Macias and Francisco Moreno and SBCAN co-executive director Jeanne Sparks. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara received the Inspiring Leadership Award from Santa Barbara County Action Network on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang. Bernie Baggarly, training and public information coordinator, is flanked by SBCAN co-executive directors Ken Hough and Jeanne Sparks. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara representatives Patricia Wheatley and Rob Fredericks (in center) received the Inspiring Leadership Award from Santa Barbara County Action Network on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang. They are flanked by SBCAN co-executive directors Ken Hough and Jeanne Sparks. | Credit: Catherine Bernhardt

Santa Barbara County Action Network recognized the dedication and achievements of six individuals and organizations during its Inspiring Leadership Awards and Fundraiser on Sunday, June 22 at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The honorees were Eder Gaona-Macedo, Gail Marshall, Voces Sin Fronteras, Santa Barbara Tenants Union, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.

“It was such a pleasure to hear from the honorees,” said SBCAN Co-Executive Director Jeanne Sparks. “Their stories energized and inspired everyone in the room. They have made so many consequential impacts on social, environmental and economic justice issues.”

Local musicians sang songs to the honorees that were chosen by the honorees. “The songs were moving and delightful. They added a special touch and energy to the afternoon,” Sparks said.

Deborah Sykes sang “Imagine” to Eder Gaona-Macedo, accompanied by Jonathan Eister. Gaona-Macedo is the Executive Director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, a social justice foundation supporting grassroots organizations that advance progressive change in Santa Barbara County. He brings over a decade of experience advancing social justice through grassroots advocacy, nonprofit leadership and public policy.

Eder previously served as Senior Officer of Community-Engaged Research at the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center; as the former Executive Director of Future Leaders of America; and co-founded the 805UndocuFund.

Amaris Taylor sang “One Small Voice” to Gail Marshall. Marshall served as the 3rd District county supervisor for eight years, promoting agricultural preservation and long-range planning, as well as tenants’ rights and the needs of older adults, families and children.

After retiring from the board, Gail partnered with her daughter and friends to start the SantaBarbara Women’s Literary Festival. She joined with fellow activists birthing the Santa YnezValley Alliance. She serves on the board of Get Oil Out! Gail, with other elders, recently brought the Gray Panthers back to Santa Barbara.

Gale McNeeley, accompanied by Andrew Garcia, sang “No Nos Moveran” to Voces Sin Fronteras. VSF is a grassroots group of young Latinx residents in Lompoc, which organizes rallies, protests, and community actions to mobilize support and bring attention to immigrant struggles. They provide critical resources and advocacy to support immigrant families and work to influence local policies that protect and empower the community.

VSF attended many Lompoc City Council meetings asking for the city to protect immigrants and become an inclusive city. The Council passed a resolution for Lompoc to become an Inclusive City by a vote of 5-0.

McNeeley, accompanied by Garcia, sang “No You Can’t Just Take Our Homes Away” to the Santa Barbara Tenants Union. SBTU is a base-building, membership-funded and tenant-led union by and for tenants living in Santa Barbara. It focuses on creating social change and building tenant power, not simply providing charity or direct service. The Union aims to grow a mass active membership – and help cultivate a movement, not just a moment – so that eventually “housing is a human right” is a reality and not just a catchy phrase.

SBTU along with coalition partners recently succeeded in gaining landmark tenant protections in municipalities throughout the county against the toxic business practice of “renovictions” and defended the homes of dozens of families.

Kielo Smith sang and played “Another Day in Paradise” to The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. HASB is a public agency dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing and supportive services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Established as an autonomous entity, the Authority operates independent of city government with its own commission overseeing policy, budgeting, and operations.

It manages a diverse portfolio of rental properties throughout Santa Barbara, including developments like El Carrillo, Artisan Court, and Bradley Studios. These properties serve various populations, including seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness. Additionally, it administers the federal Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program, enabling eligible residents to secure housing in the private market with rental assistance.

Smith sang and played “Taking Care of Business” to the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. HASCSB is a public agency dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families in need. Serving communities from Carpinteria to Guadalupe to New Cuyama, the Authority develops and manages housing programs that promote stability, self-sufficiency, and opportunity for all.

Its mission is rooted in the belief that housing is a foundation for thriving communities. Through partnerships with local governments, service providers, and community members, it works to expand access to quality housing and address the root causes of homelessness and housing insecurity across the county.

SBCAN is a countywide grassroots organization that works to promote social and economic justice, to preserve our environmental and agricultural resources and to create sustainable communities. The organizationworks in cooperation with a broad range of progressive activists and organizations to uplift all members of the community.

SBCAN invites members of the public to get involved with them through online discussions once or twice a month on local issues and to get notified of upcoming issues by signing up for their action alerts.

For more information, visit https://sbcan.org or email info@sbcan.org.