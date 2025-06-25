Stand United Against ICE Raids in Our Community

The recent raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in our local communities have left many residents grappling with fear, uncertainty, and a profound sense of injustice. These actions, particularly targeting our vital agricultural sector, have sown division in a city that prides itself on inclusivity and compassion.

Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industry —renowned for its production of strawberries, avocados, and other crops— relies heavily on the dedication and hard work of immigrant laborers. The recent increase in ICE operations has led to widespread absenteeism among farmworkers, disrupting harvests and threatening our local food supply. These disruptions affect everyone who depends on the ability to put fresh, local food on their tables.

Beyond the economic impact, the human toll is staggering. Families have been torn apart, with parents deported and children left behind. The ongoing presence of federal agents continues to instill fear throughout our community, undermining the sense of safety and belonging that Santa Barbara strives to uphold.

As a community, we must stand united in advocating for policies that protect our neighbors, uphold human rights, and recognize the invaluable contributions immigrants make to our society. The recent immigration raids in Santa Barbara serve as a stark reminder that the fight for justice and compassion is far from over.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) is dedicated to advancing women’s political participation and advocating for policies that promote gender equity and social justice in our community. SBWPC urges all community members to raise their voices in support of those affected and to push for meaningful change that reflects the values we hold dear.