UCSB Arts & Lectures Names Dorothy Largay and Patricia MacFarlane Co-Chairs of Advisory Council

Dorothy Largay (left) and Patricia MacFarlane (right), new and incoming Co-chairs of the UCSB Arts & Lectures Advisory Council | Credit: Isaac Hernández de Lipa

SANTA BARBARA, CA – UCSB Arts & Lectures is pleased to announce the appointment of Dorothy Largay and Patricia MacFarlane as the new Co-chairs of the Arts & Lectures Council, a leadership group of dedicated volunteers who support the organization’s mission to educate, entertain and inspire through world-class cultural and artistic programming. Largay officially assumed her role as Co-Chair with incumbents Richard Janssen and Kath Lavidge on January 1, 2025. Patricia MacFarlane will begin her tenure on July 1, 2025. Lavidge and Janssen, who served in a leadership capacity for more than seven years, including through the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain key advisors on the Council.

Both Largay and MacFarlane bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community engagement to their new roles.

Dorothy Largay is a longtime supporter of the arts and a respected leader in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. A former clinical psychologist and technology executive, she is the founder and CEO of the Linked Foundation, which invests in initiatives that improve the health and economic self-reliance of women and families in Latin America and the U.S. In addition to her past leadership with Direct Relief and Cottage Health, she has served on the Advisory Board of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. Largay and her husband, Wayne Rosing, were awarded UCSB’s Honorary Alumni awards for their contributions to Arts and Lectures and to Astrophysics. They have supported many Arts & Lectures initiatives, including Nobel Peace Prize speakers, education programs, and the vibrant Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara community arts program. “Arts & Lectures is such a gem in our community,” she says. “It brings us together to experience world-class artists and thinkers, while also reaching deeply into underserved communities with programs like Viva el Arte.”

Patricia MacFarlane is a passionate advocate for lifelong learning and STEAM with an extensive background in nonprofit service and local philanthropy. A former J.P. Morgan Securities investment banker and A&L Council member for the past six years, MacFarlane is a former Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year. She has served in numerous nonprofit leadership roles including the boards of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Crane School, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, and the Towbes Foundation. MacFarlane and her family support numerous departments at UCSB, but she calls the Arts & Lectures program “the one most near and dear to my heart.” She adds, “Arts & Lectures enriches our minds, lifts our spirits, builds our community – and it wouldn’t be possible without our most valued partners and supporters.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dorothy and Patricia into this shared leadership role,” said Celesta M. Billeci, Miller McCune Executive Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures. “They are deeply engaged community leaders with a profound belief in the power of the arts. Their partnership will help advance and expand the organization’s mission and impact.”

The appointment of new Council co-chairs comes at a time of exceptional momentum for Arts & Lectures. The Roman Baratiak Lecture Endowment recently surpassed $1 million, ensuring long-term support for thought-provoking speakers. The iViva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! endowment is approaching its $7 million goal, with more than $6 million raised, guaranteeing free, family-friendly performances across Santa Barbara County for many years to come.

With strong community investment and inspired new leadership, UCSB Arts & Lectures remains at the forefront of cultural life on the Central Coast.

ABOUT UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

The 2025-2026 season marks UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 66th year of bringing unique, world-class performances, films and lectures to Central Coast and campus audiences. With a mission to “educate, entertain and inspire,” Arts & Lectures is the largest performing arts and public lectures presenter between San Francisco and Los Angeles, beloved by audiences for its award-winning, diverse and innovative programming that deeply enriches lives and extends the intellectual life of the community beyond the classroom.

Arts & Lectures’ award-winning Access for ALL educational outreach programs provide rare opportunities for students to meet and learn from visiting artists and speakers. In the 2025-26 season, most of the speakers and performers will participate in masterclasses, lecture-demonstrations, open rehearsals and classroom discussions at UCSB and in the community.

Through ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, Arts & Lectures’ nationally-recognized community program, A&L provides free public performances featuring international talents and arts education to underserved populations throughout Santa Barbara County. In 2011 the program received the prestigious APAP/MetLife Arts Access Award for “engaging underserved communities.”