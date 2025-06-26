Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 26, 2025

Children and teens ages 0–18 are invited to enjoy free, nutritious lunches this summer through the USDA Summer Food Service Program, Lunch at the Library. Meals will be served from noon to 1pm Monday through Friday on the Lower Plaza of the Central Library, excluding holidays.

Every Monday – Friday, excluding holidays.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 16 through August 8

Location/Venue (40 East Anapamu Street)

Please note: No meals will be served on Independence Day (July 4).

Lunches are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no income requirements, sign-ups, or registration necessary. In addition to lunch, most days will feature special events and engaging programs designed for children and teens.

This year’s meal partner is the Santa Barbara Unified School district who are generously providing and serving Lunch at the Library to the community.

To discover more about upcoming Lunch at the Library activities and other summer programs, please visit the Library’s Calendar of Events (sbplibrary.org).

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.