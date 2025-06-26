Santa Barbara Architects and Planners Support Housing, but Not This!

We are local architects, designers, and planners who have spent much of our professional lives in Santa Barbara. We cherish Santa Barbara and support the creation of multi-family housing to meet our needs. Unfortunately, the timing of approval of the City’s Housing Element allowed an out-of-town developer to submit two enormous housing projects under the State Builder’s Remedy provision that are completely out of scale with their settings and our town.
The Builder’s Remedy law allowed the developers to bypass local zoning and public review because the City lacked a certified housing element at the time. These two proposals were submitted in areas never intended for high density development and would not be approved through the normal review process. These two proposals clearly conflict withthe City’s General Plans, community vision, environmental goals, and design standards. Their location near historic resources and along key fire evacuation routes raises serious public safety concerns. And, sadly, even with all the concessions, only the minimum number of affordable units are proposed.
We strongly support well-planned and designed housing projects in Santa Barbara. There are many beautiful examples.
We strongly oppose these two ill-placed Builder’s Remedy projects.
We strongly urge concerned citizens to join us and express their views to the Mayor and City Council, State Assembly Member Gregg Hart, Senator Monique Limon, and Governor Gavin Newsom.
Signed:
Trish Allen. AICP
Rosa Alvarado, AIA
Joe Andrulaitis, AIA
Mary Andrulaitis, AIA
John M. Baucke. AICP
Douglas Beard, Architect
David Black, ASLA
Jacqui Cacan, Lighting Designer
Brian Cearnal, AIA
Leslie Colasse, Architect
Robert J. Coles, AIA
Bob Cunningham, ASLA
Martha Degasis, Landscape Designer
Robin Donaldson, AIA
Kathryn Dole, Landscape Architect
Derrik Eichelberger, ASLA
Cassandra Ensberg, FAIA
Steve Fort, AICP
Valerie Fresher, AIA
Steve Hausz, Architect
Brian Hofer, AIA
Michael Holliday, FAIA
Ivonne Ibarra, Architect
Tom Jacobs, Architect
Susanne Kortz Tejada, AIA
Bob Kupiec, AIA
Carol Puck Erickson Lohnas, ASLA
Bill Mahan, FAIA
Christopher Manson-Hing, AIA
John P. Margolis, AIA
Charles McClure, ASLA
Tom Meaney, Architect
Dave Mendro, AIA
Brian Miller, Building Designer
Ken Mineau, AIA
Kent Mixon, AIA
Andy Neumann, Architect
Jacob Niksto, AIA
Susette Naylor, AIA
Thomas Ochsner, AIA
Robert Ooley, FAIA
Detty Peikert, AIA
Laurel Fisher Perez, AICP
Paul Poirier, AIA
Alex Pujo, AIA
Stephanie Poole, AIA
Michael Patrick Porter, Architect
Greg Rech, Architect
Jesiy Richards, AIA
Pat Saley. AICP
Richard Six, AIA
Kristin Story, AIA
Fred Sweeney, AIA
Dennis Thompson, FAIA
Steve Welton, Planner
Joe S. Wilcox, AIA
