Santa Barbara Architects and Planners Support Housing, but Not This!

We are local architects, designers, and planners who have spent much of our professional lives in Santa Barbara. We cherish Santa Barbara and support the creation of multi-family housing to meet our needs. Unfortunately, the timing of approval of the City’s Housing Element allowed an out-of-town developer to submit two enormous housing projects under the State Builder’s Remedy provision that are completely out of scale with their settings and our town.

The Builder’s Remedy law allowed the developers to bypass local zoning and public review because the City lacked a certified housing element at the time. These two proposals were submitted in areas never intended for high density development and would not be approved through the normal review process. These two proposals clearly conflict withthe City’s General Plans, community vision, environmental goals, and design standards. Their location near historic resources and along key fire evacuation routes raises serious public safety concerns. And, sadly, even with all the concessions, only the minimum number of affordable units are proposed.

*These Illustrations are conceptual sketches based upon the applicant’s project descriptions and do not reflect architectural detailing.

We strongly support well-planned and designed housing projects in Santa Barbara. There are many beautiful examples.

We strongly oppose these two ill-placed Builder’s Remedy projects.

We strongly urge concerned citizens to join us and express their views to the Mayor and City Council, State Assembly Member Gregg Hart, Senator Monique Limon, and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Signed:

Trish Allen. AICP

Rosa Alvarado, AIA

Joe Andrulaitis, AIA

Mary Andrulaitis, AIA

John M. Baucke. AICP

Douglas Beard, Architect

David Black, ASLA

Jacqui Cacan, Lighting Designer

Brian Cearnal, AIA

Leslie Colasse, Architect

Robert J. Coles, AIA

Bob Cunningham, ASLA

Martha Degasis, Landscape Designer

Robin Donaldson, AIA

Kathryn Dole, Landscape Architect

Derrik Eichelberger, ASLA

Cassandra Ensberg, FAIA

Steve Fort, AICP

Valerie Fresher, AIA

Steve Hausz, Architect

Brian Hofer, AIA

Michael Holliday, FAIA

Ivonne Ibarra, Architect

Tom Jacobs, Architect

Susanne Kortz Tejada, AIA

Bob Kupiec, AIA

Carol Puck Erickson Lohnas, ASLA

Bill Mahan, FAIA

Christopher Manson-Hing, AIA

John P. Margolis, AIA

Charles McClure, ASLA

Tom Meaney, Architect

Dave Mendro, AIA

Brian Miller, Building Designer

Ken Mineau, AIA

Kent Mixon, AIA

Andy Neumann, Architect

Jacob Niksto, AIA

Susette Naylor, AIA

Thomas Ochsner, AIA

Robert Ooley, FAIA

Detty Peikert, AIA

Laurel Fisher Perez, AICP

Paul Poirier, AIA

Alex Pujo, AIA

Stephanie Poole, AIA

Michael Patrick Porter, Architect

Greg Rech, Architect

Jesiy Richards, AIA

Pat Saley. AICP

Richard Six, AIA

Kristin Story, AIA

Fred Sweeney, AIA

Dennis Thompson, FAIA

Steve Welton, Planner

Joe S. Wilcox, AIA