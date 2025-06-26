Letters

Santa Barbara Architects and Planners Support Housing, but Not This!

Thu Jun 26, 2025 | 10:17am

We are local architects, designers, and planners who have spent much of our professional lives in Santa Barbara. We cherish Santa Barbara and support the creation of multi-family housing to meet our needs. Unfortunately, the timing of approval of the City’s Housing Element allowed an out-of-town developer to submit two enormous housing projects under the State Builder’s Remedy provision that are completely out of scale with their settings and our town.

The Builder’s Remedy law allowed the developers to bypass local zoning and public review because the City lacked a certified housing element at the time. These two proposals were submitted in areas never intended for high density development and would not be approved through the normal review process. These two proposals clearly conflict withthe City’s General Plans, community vision, environmental goals, and design standards. Their location near historic resources and along key fire evacuation routes raises serious public safety concerns. And, sadly, even with all the concessions, only the minimum number of affordable units are proposed.

*These Illustrations are conceptual sketches based upon the applicant’s project descriptions and do not reflect architectural detailing.

We strongly support well-planned and designed housing projects in Santa Barbara. There are many beautiful examples.

We strongly oppose these two ill-placed Builder’s Remedy projects.

We strongly urge concerned citizens to join us and express their views to the Mayor and City Council, State Assembly Member Gregg Hart, Senator Monique Limon, and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Signed:

Trish Allen. AICP 
Rosa Alvarado, AIA 
Joe Andrulaitis, AIA 
Mary Andrulaitis, AIA
John M. Baucke. AICP 
Douglas Beard, Architect 
David Black, ASLA
Jacqui Cacan, Lighting Designer 
Brian Cearnal, AIA
Leslie Colasse, Architect 
Robert J. Coles, AIA 
Bob Cunningham, ASLA
Martha Degasis, Landscape Designer 
Robin Donaldson, AIA
Kathryn Dole, Landscape Architect 
Derrik Eichelberger, ASLA 
Cassandra Ensberg, FAIA
Steve Fort, AICP 
Valerie Fresher, AIA 
Steve Hausz, Architect 
Brian Hofer, AIA 
Michael Holliday, FAIA 
Ivonne Ibarra, Architect 
Tom Jacobs, Architect
Susanne Kortz Tejada, AIA 
Bob Kupiec, AIA
Carol Puck Erickson Lohnas, ASLA 
Bill Mahan, FAIA
Christopher Manson-Hing, AIA 
John P. Margolis, AIA
Charles McClure, ASLA 
Tom Meaney, Architect 
Dave Mendro, AIA
Brian Miller, Building Designer 
Ken Mineau, AIA
Kent Mixon, AIA
Andy Neumann, Architect 
Jacob Niksto, AIA
Susette Naylor, AIA 
Thomas Ochsner, AIA 
Robert Ooley, FAIA 
Detty Peikert, AIA
Laurel Fisher Perez, AICP 
Paul Poirier, AIA
Alex Pujo, AIA 
Stephanie Poole, AIA
Michael Patrick Porter, Architect 
Greg Rech, Architect
Jesiy Richards, AIA 
Pat Saley. AICP 
Richard Six, AIA 
Kristin Story, AIA 
Fred Sweeney, AIA
Dennis Thompson, FAIA 
Steve Welton, Planner 
Joe S. Wilcox, AIA

