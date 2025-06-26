Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 26, 2025 – LISTOS is back in the City of Goleta. This four-week Emergency Preparedness Course will be offered in Spanish and is set to begin on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The free course provides easy, actionable steps for you and your family to stay safe before, during, and after disasters. There are limited spots available, and you must be able to attend all four of the classes to participate. The two-hour classes will be held every Wednesday evening from July 16 through August 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Sign up today at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/listos to secure your spot before they fill up.

Goleta’s Emergency Services Coordinator Jason Levy said, “We are so pleased to once again be able to offer this vital course in the City of Goleta and provide more access to lifesaving emergency preparedness information. It’s important that everyone in our community know what to do to prepare and respond when an emergency happens.”

The LISTOS course is designed for all community members regardless of background or experience. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend with their children. The course focuses on real-world preparedness skills, including:

Creating family and neighborhood emergency plans

Preparing emergency supply kits (go-bags)

Learning safety basics for earthquakes, wildfires, and more

Connecting with trusted local resources and alerts

All signup registration information is confidential and used for the sole purpose of community programing in the City’s Neighborhood Services Department. Register at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/listos. To learn more or get help registering, contact Ana Sofia Aguilar at aaguilar@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7571.

About LISTOS



LISTOS California is a statewide disaster preparedness initiative focused on serving vulnerable populations through culturally relevant and easy-to-understand education. The goal is simple: to ensure all Californians are prepared and connected when emergencies happen. For more information about LISTOS go to https://listos.org/es/.